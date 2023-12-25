Eddie Jordan Predicts Max Verstappen’s Dominance After What Adrian Newey Told Him in a Function

The 2023 season is regarded as a dull season by a huge majority of F1 fans, majorly because Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races this season. However, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has a piece of bad news for fans having some hope for 2024. As per his understanding, after he revealed a conversation with Adrian Newey on his Formula for Success podcast, Verstappen will continue his reign even in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

“I was at the function the other night with Adrian Newey. We’re cyclists, we cycle a lot together. In Cape Town, Adrian tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with,” said Jordan.

Advertisement

Ever since the new regulations have stepped in, Red Bull has been miles ahead of every team. So much so that they won every race this season, except in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz registered a victory with Ferrari.

The sheer dominance by the Milton-Keynes-based side has been largely credited to Newey and the driving prowess of Verstappen. Thus, Newey has been hailed as the aero-god across this year.

With these regulations to continue until 2026, it’s hard for other teams to see some hope. Moreover, Red Bull has also sent chills down the spine of every team after they stopped working over their car during the summer and yet somehow dominated. So what lies ahead can only be wondered.

What more Red Bull and Adrian Newey are going to deliver?

Red Bull was found to be violating the 2021 cost cap, for which their 2023 wind tunnel time was reduced. So Red Bull decided to limit their RB19 development and save time for their 2024 car development.

Meaning, they hardly ever upgraded RB19 after a certain point in the season. Hence, Lewis Hamilton even raised concerns about how Red Bull is going to be uncatchable in 2024. The Briton believes that their team are carrying the legacy of their 2023 car with a humungous wind tunnel time in their kitty.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1737907788519735411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Christian Horner has interestingly revealed that other teams are going to be closer to Red Bull’s designs in 2024. Therefore, there is a slight hope that there could be a tough competition if any team gets their design right. He also mentioned that his team is seeing diminishing results in their 2024 developments.

Well, it could be a bluff by the world champion boss. But if true, Newey would have to bring out something majestic for the RB20 to continue Red Bull’s dominance.