Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly Rumored to Be Looking a Way Out of Alpine After the Team’s Poor Performance

Alpine faced numerous challenges last year, including subpar performances from its drivers and an ineffective car. Additionally, the team also experienced management turmoil. In light of these challenges, reports from a journalist suggest that Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are exploring potential exits from the French team.

Spanish journalist Pedro Fermin reports that both Frenchmen have approached their management to explore possibilities with other teams. Although Ocon and Gasly are contracted with the Enstone outfit until the 2024 season, neither of them seems inclined towards a contract extension.

This is because, throughout the last season, both Ocon and Gasly achieved only one podium each. Moreover, there were multiple instances where the drivers either disagreed with the team’s decisions or were unable to finish races due to their fault. The Enstone team also faced a double DNF as their drivers collided on a chaotic restart in Australia.

Adding to their difficulties, both Ocon and Gasly grappled with hydraulic issues in races held in Great Britain and Azerbaijan, respectively. Moreover, in Hungary, neither of the drivers managed to finish the races. Altogether, Ocon and Gasly encountered 10 instances of crashes throughout the season. As a result of these circumstances, the two drivers are said to be discontented.

In the end, Alpine secured a disappointing sixth place in the constructor’s championship and oversaw a period of internal unrest. CEO Laurent Rossi and team boss Otmar Szafnauer were dismissed in the middle of the season.

Additionally, sporting driver Alan Permane also left after the season, finishing his long-term association with the Enstone outfit. Currently, Bruno Famin has taken up the team principal role in the interim.

What are the options for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly if they decide to leave Alpine?

Before the 2023 season, Alpine held a more favorable position, having concluded the 2022 season at P4. However, following the departure of key members from the squad, Alpine has encountered a decline in performance, resulting in a lack of positive results. Moreover, the recent success of former Alpine driver Fernando Alonso achieving consecutive podiums might also have affected the team’s morale.

Given these hard circumstances, both Alpine drivers might be contemplating their options post-Alpine. While eligibility for top F1 teams is uncertain, Spanish journalist Fermin suggests there could be a potential solution for Ocon. According to the reporter, the #31 driver is on the priority list for Audi.

The German automaker intends to join the 2026 season by taking over the Sauber team. For this, they’ve already started the process by appointing former McLaren team boss Andrea Seidl as their CEO.

However, Ocon isn’t the only contender in Audi’s recruitment efforts. Even Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg, and Valtteri Bottas have been linked with Audi as potential choices for their 2026 line-up.

Nonetheless, the 2025 driver market is going to be chaotic with many drivers looking for new contracts this season. So, Ocon and Gasly may want to cash in on any good suitable opportunities they find better than staying at Alpine.