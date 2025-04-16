Esteban Ocon Reveals His F1 Race Winning Car Was Not Technically ‘A Gift’ From Alpine

Esteban Ocon made history in Hungary back in 2021, not only for himself but also for his former team, Alpine. Ocon registered his maiden F1 win that day, while Alpine won their first race since they adopted the blue livery.

It was also Renault’s (now rebranded as Alpine) first victory since 2008. So, the Budapest trip was special for Ocon, and last year, Alpine delivered his race-winning car to his home.

Despite the profound differences between Alpine and Ocon, this gift from the French team was appreciated. But in a recent Beyond the Grid episode, Ocon reveals that it was not really a gift by his former side.

“It’s not really a gift. It’s a bit more complicated. It was in the contract,” said Ocon. “So they were forced to give it to me.”

The revelation by Ocon is huge, as for a long time, it was seen as a tribute to the driver who gave Alpine the biggest success since their return. However, Ocon also reveals that Alpine has given him a fully functional car.

“It’s the actual chassis, and it’s a complete car,” said Ocon. When the show host Tom Clarkson asked if he had given a thought to giving it a run, since it also has an engine, Ocon claimed it’s impossible because it doesn’t have the batteries and some of the ECUs.

Ocon revealed that he could have made it operational, but doing so is dangerous because “a battery without people checking, you know, the voltage and stuff and keeping the battery level, you know, throughout all the cells is very dangerous. So I’ve specifically asked not to have the batteries,” said Ocon.

A day Esteban Ocon will never forget Estie shocked everybody with his maiden victory at the Hungaroring#F1 @OconEsteban pic.twitter.com/OncJfWXkq8 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 30, 2025

Ocon also reasoned, “You need a full team of engineers to be starting the car. I need the toolbox to warm up the fluids, all the hydraulics. You need to cool the fuel as well.”

Regardless, Ocon admitted that the car holds great sentimental value. “Every time I step in that garage, I look at the car, I just… Yeah, it is pure love for sure. It’s an incredible moment that I’ve lived. And to be able to have the car, yeah, it’s. I can’t describe it, you know, I have no words.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the only car delivered to him by a team. Before joining Haas, Ocon appeared taking away a Ferrari 296GTB from a Ferrari dealership. When Clarkson asked whether the $350,000 car is a company car, Ocon replied with a puzzling “yes and no” answer.

But as things stand, Ocon looks extremely comfortable with his new team. In the first four races, he has contributed 14 points to Haas’ 20-point tally. That has helped the American team move up to P5 in the constructors’ standings.

In the interview with Clarkson, Ocon said that Haas’ team reminded him of Force India, where he started his career. Surely the two sides have similarities, most essentially—they have mostly punched above their weight.

On the other hand, for Haas, having someone like Ocon is an element of prestige too, as for the first time in their nine years of history, they have a Grand Prix driver competing for them. All thanks to Ayao Komatsu, who has maintained a good relationship with Ocon over the years.