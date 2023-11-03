“Everybody’s Gonna End Up With Points They Deserve”: Carlos Sainz’s Comments Could Be a Dig at Ferrari Partner Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz has recently claimed that all the drivers will end the 2023 season with the points they deserve. According to veteran F1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz, the Spaniard’s remarks were perhaps aimed at Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

“I think everybody is going to end with the points they deserve,” is how Kravitz quoted the 2023 Singapore GP winner on the most recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast. This prompted the British broadcaster to question the intentions of the 29-year-old.

“Now, I don’t know if that was just a throwaway comment or whether it was sort of pointed in any way. But he’s certainly hoping to have more points than Charles Leclerc.” Leclerc has been Ferrari‘s golden boy ever since the Italian team graduated him from an Alfa Romeo seat at the end of his rookie year in 2018.

Advertisement

Sainz on the other hand has turned out to be a worthy opponent, maximising the potential of the Ferrari. Even though there is a rivalry between the two teammates, Kravitz believes that Sainz’s comments could have also been directed towards his countryman Fernando Alonso.

“Look, Fernando had a much better start to the season than I did. Now, I’ve got a much stronger car at the end,” is what Sainz had said according to Kravitz after he pipped Alonso to fourth in the standings. Even though Sainz is currently in good form, he still is well aware that he and Ferrari still have a mountain to climb.

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari wary of their rivals lurking for weaknesses

Carlos Sainz is well aware of the threat his former team McLaren pose to Ferrari. “[He] sees the threat of the McLaren still very real does Carlos Sainz,” revealed Kravitz on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

93 points separate third-placed Ferrari from fourth-placed McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship. Even though Ferrari have a decent gap over McLaren, the Italian outfit cannot afford to put their foot off the gas.

Ferrari managed to keep a bit of daylight between themselves and the Woking-based outfit as a result of a fortunate 3-4 finish at the Mexico City GP. However, if Lando Norris hadn’t faced misfortune all along the race, he could’ve very well split the Ferraris. Hence, while they escaped Mexico without losing points, Brazil can be a whole different ball game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1719122658678223360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s going to be an interesting end to the season. McLaren wants to beat Ferrari, who themselves are hunting Mercedes for second place in the championship. Now, the remaining three races of the 2023 season will decide how the teams finish in the Constructors’ Championship.