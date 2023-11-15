Ex-F1 Driver Highlights One Max Verstappen Quality That Charles Leclerc Needs to Adopt to Become the Best in Business

Ex-F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck recently spoke about Charles Leclerc with Eurosport. While in conversation, Stuck revealed that he believes Leclerc needs to ingrain one particular quality that Max Verstappen possesses if he ever wants to be successful in Formula 1.

Stuck explained, “If you’re a tenth of a second slower, you naturally try to drive that tenth faster – but then you fly off. That’s a quality that Max Verstappen and a few others have mastered to the point of perfection. That’s the art.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mster41/status/1722319468351664163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In terms of talent, most agree that both Leclerc and Verstappen can barely be separated on that. However, while Verstappen has gone on to win three consecutive titles with Red Bull, Leclerc has been struggling to even register podiums with Ferrari.

Moreover, there’s a stark difference between the two personalities. And this is where Stuck believes that the Monegasque needs to emulate the Dutchman. “Leclerc simply has to gain this looseness and the self-confidence that what he does is one hundred percent right. That is the principle for success,” the German added.

Charles Leclerc’s approach to racing is detrimental to his future

Hans Joachim Stuck seems to allude to the fact that Charles Leclerc is often seen beating himself up too much. On the other hand, Max Verstappen seems to brush off any adversity and march on towards victories.

However, Stuck believes that if Leclerc can change just this one quality about himself, Verstappen-esque success will follow. This is because there have been many instances where Leclerc has succumbed to his own demons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aryanminiar/status/1556399185196466176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, even fortune seems to have deserted Leclerc. Currently, he finds himself in the midst of a slump that has largely been contributed by Ferrari, too. The Prancing Horse don’t seem to have built the best car on the grid. Hence, the Monegasque isn’t able to imbibe the level of confidence that someone like Verstappen is able to in his RB19.

Despite the struggles, Leclerc has insisted that his priorities lie with the Italian outfit. He has repeatedly reiterated his commitment towards Ferrari despite having interest from other top rivals.