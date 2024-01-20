Ex-F1 Supremo Believes Lewis Hamilton Has Relaxed and Max Verstappen Is the New Benchmark

Between 2014 and 2020, Lewis Hamilton dominated the world of F1 with Mercedes. All that while, Red Bull waited patiently, ready to pounce at the right time, whenever Mercedes showed signs of weakness. 2021 became the year of vindication with Max Verstappen coming out on top winning the world championship for the first time. Since then, Red Bull has taken over the baton of dominance, and Mercedes has won just one race in two seasons. This makes ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believe that Hamilton has dropped the ball and it is now time for Verstappen to shine.

While speaking to German publication Bild, Ecclestone said (as quoted by Formule1.nl), “Lewis Hamilton has relaxed a bit.” He then went on to call the now three-time world champion, Verstappen:

“Simply the benchmark at the moment.”

It wasn’t just Hamilton that the 93-year old took a swipe at. While relaying the plight of the once dominant Mercedes, Ecclestone even admitted that George Russell has failed to live up to the hype.

That being said, one driver other than Verstappen, that impressed Ecclestone the most was McLaren and F1 rookie, Oscar Piastri. According to Ecclestone, Piastri showcased his championship potential last year and will one day, become a regular sighting on the top step of the podium.

F1 since Max Verstappen snapped Lewis Hamilton’s dominant streak

Coming off the back of his historic seventh world title win in 2020, Hamilton had his eyes set on that elusive 8th championship in 2021. However, after a season-long battle, the Briton devastatingly lost out to the crown on the very last lap of the season finale at Abu Dhabi, under controversial circumstances.

That gut-wrenching defeat coupled with the 2022 regulations reset, hit Mercedes hard. After failing to understand the concept of the new ‘ground effect‘ cars, the Silver Arrows began suffering a lot. In 2022, they won just one race that marked George Russell’s maiden victory, but in 2023, they didn’t stand on the top step of the podium even once. The last race Hamilton won in Jeddah in 2021.

Even though Verstappen is dominating, and there isn’t much action in the battle for P1, there are things that provide a glimpse into what F1 may look like in the future.

While Verstappen was busy writing history in 2023, Oscar Piastri was busy writing his reputation. In only his rookie season, the Australian has won the paddock over with some brilliant results such as that maiden F1 win at the 2023 Qatar GP Sprint Race. The 22-year-old wrapped up 2023 in style with two podiums for McLaren as well. No doubt, Ecclestone’s prophecy might bear fruit if McLaren do get their 2024 car right.