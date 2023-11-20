“It’s About Saving Money”: Max Verstappen Reveals Red Bull’s Big ‘Compromise’ in Performance to Never Repeat the 2021 Offence Again

Max Verstappen has revealed that the lower-downforce spec wing employed by Red Bull is not strong. And there’s a pretty compelling reason behind it which was divulged by the Dutchman, per reports on X.

After the Las Vegas GP, Max Verstappen reportedly said (as quoted by Motorsport-Total.com), “Our low-downforce wing isn’t really fantastic. But it’s about saving money. We don’t use this wing that often.”

But why did Red Bull decide to ‘under-develop‘ this aspect of their car? As the three-time champion revealed, that particular addition is not used as much during the racing calendar.

And a lot of manpower and fiscal resources go into F1’s R&D. Moreover, with the cost-cap now strictly in place, Red Bull would desperately want to avoid the penalty they received for their transgressions in 2021.

At the 2022 Japanese GP, Red Bull were held guilty of a minor overspend breach of the cost cap. Eventually, it created a lot of cry in the paddock from their rivals.

As a result, the FIA subsequently handed the Milton Keynes outfit a $7,000,000 fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel testing time for the 2023 season. Despite the penalty, Red Bull obliterated the field in 2023.

The aero testing restrictions became a focal point in the build-up to the 2023 season. Many, including Red Bull, believed that it would negatively impact the Milton-Keynes-based team. However, with a solid package in the shape of the RB18, and early development of the 2023 car, Red Bull avoided feeling the brunt of the FIA’s penalty.

In 2022, they learned their lesson. With the RB18 performing supremely well, the team shifted their focus to 2023 pretty early on. They wrapped up the championships comfortably and, as a result, stayed within the cost cap for the year.

Verstappen’s words would make it seem like Red Bull are having a hard time managing their budgetary restrictions. Be that as it may, despite running an ‘inferior‘ race car at the Las Vegas GP, he still managed to bag a convincing 18th Grand Prix win of the season.