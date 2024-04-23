Dutch Journalist Lambasts Lando Norris for Max Verstappen Making F1 ‘Boring’ Remark

Ever since the advent of the ground effect regulations, Max Verstappen has enjoyed unprecedented dominance over F1. Such is the level the Dutchman and Red Bull are performing at that many blame them for making the sport ‘boring’. The latest to join that brigade is McLaren’s Lando Norris. The Briton’s comments, however, haven’t gone down well with Dutch journalist Tim Kraaij.

The GP Blog columnist wrote, “The competition has been unable to build a car as fast as Red Bull Racing since 2022, and no competitor have been able to perform as consistently as Verstappen does.” Kraaij then shifted the blame to Norris and continued, “In that respect, Norris would do well to look in the mirror himself. The Briton has been driving for McLaren since 2019, a team that, like Verstappen, he could have controlled by now.”

Kraaij’s argument revolves around the other teams and drivers’ inability to catch up to Red Bull and Verstappen. Targeting Norris for being one of them, he pointed at the McLaren driver’s ‘shaky’ performances.

Citing the most recent example from China, Kraaij pointed to the sprint race pole position that Norris failed to convert on Saturday. There have been more such instances that have rendered Norris winless until now.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has not only emerged as a proven winner but also a leader. Kraaij made an exclusive reference to the 2018 season that marked a change in his fellow Dutchman’s mindset.

Verstappen made a habit of driving efficiently to deliver consistent results. Kraaij claims that happened as the Red Bull driver was no longer risking it all for unrealistic results. With time, Verstappen’s feedback became crucial for Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache to curate quicker cars.

How Max Verstappen has managed to build a team around himself?

Ever since his first world championship win in 2021, Max Verstappen has only taken his stature higher with each passing season. His partnership with Red Bull reached its crescendo in 2023 as the team accumulated 21 wins from 22 races. Verstappen bagged 19 out of those 21 victories.

It is clearly visible how each successive Red Bull car suits Verstappen’s driving style more and more. That would never be possible if Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache did not value his feedback and the ability to steer the development.

The symbiotic partnership makes Max Verstappen unbeatable in the same car. After registering two early race wins in 2023, Sergio Perez failed to add to that tally. As the season progressed, the Mexican’s struggles amplified while his teammate frequently won races with a gap of more than 10 seconds to the runner-up on most occasions.

There also came a point when even Helmut Marko admitted that the reigning champion was unbeatable in the same machinery. The only drivers he claimed were capable of beating Verstappen were Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.