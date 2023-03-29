F1 Expert Believes Charles Leclerc Will Leave Ferrari Before the Team is Capable of Producing a Championship-winning Car

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc has proved over the past few seasons that he has all the capabilities in the world to become a world champion. However, the question is whether Ferrari is the right team for the 25-year-old to achieve his ultimate dream.

Even though the Prancing Horse continues to be the most successful team in the sport’s history, they have failed to produce a quick enough car to challenge for the title in recent times. The last driver to win a championship for Ferrari was Kimi Raikkonen all the way back in 2007.

If Ferrari cannot produce a strong enough car soon, F1 expert Matt Gallagher believes Leclerc will leave the side. It is pertinent to note that there have also been several reports recently that have stated that the Monegasque is seriously considering a move elsewhere. However, Leclerc has denied such speculations.

Charles Leclerc will win the title, but not at Ferrari: Gallagher

F1 commentator Matt Gallagher has no doubts that Charles Leclerc will win a championship at some point in his career and that it is a question of when rather than if. However, he also strongly believes that the Monegasque will not win the title at Ferrari.

“It’s more about if Ferrari can keep him long enough until they do have a championship-winning car. I am going to go with a no,” he said while speaking on a Sky Sports F1 podcast. Speaking of whether Ferrari can challenge for the title soon, Gallagher added that he believes it is ‘very difficult’.

Was Charles Leclerc’s chance to win the title in the 2022 season?

Leclerc has made it abundantly clear that it has been his lifelong dream to win the championship with Ferrari. And there were promising signs last season that he could achieve his dream.

The Monegasque race driver and Ferrari began the campaign extremely positively as he won two of the first three races. However, Ferrari’s lack of straight-line speed made it extremely difficult for him to compete with the Red Bulls.

Leclerc ended the season with just three wins and 308 points, a whopping 146 points behind champion Max Verstappen (454). And Leclerc’s campaign has not gotten any better this season either. In fact, it has gotten worse.

The 25-year-old currently finds himself eighth in the championship with just six points after the first two races. He is already a staggering 38 points behind championship leader Verstappen (44), whose Red Bull team has dominated the season so far.

Red Bull has clinched a 1-2 in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with their drivers winning a race each. Verstappen won in Bahrain, while Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia. It will now be interesting to see if Red Bull’s domination continues at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend or not.