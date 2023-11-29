F1 Expert Believes Liam Lawson Would Not Upset Red Bull by Taking the Williams Gamble

Liam Lawson has marked his name in a short time this season. Despite this, he failed to take a seat in next year’s grid, but he has a chance at Williams. However, renowned F1 expert Karun Chandhok believes the New Zealander will not take the chance and upset his current employer at any cost.

Speaking about this, Chandhok said in the recently published Sky Sports F1 podcast, “I don’t think Lawson will take the Williams opportunity because he genuinely is keeping an eye on the Red Bull thing.”

Chandhok also predicted the course of action in Red Bull next year. He said that the Austrian team might replace Sergio Perez with Daniel Ricciardo, and bring Lawson in place of Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri. Therefore, moving out of this thread might not be a good move for the New Zealander.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Lawson would want to gamble his Red Bull opportunity by going to Williams as Sargeant’s replacement. The American driver has failed to impress the Williams bosses this season as his seat for the 2024 F1 season still hangs in balance.

On the other hand, Lawson has massively impressed his top bosses with fine performances. The former AlphaTauri star came in to replace injured Daniel Ricciardo and had to give the Australian his seat back once he recovered. Nevertheless, Lawson left a deep mark in the Red Bull fraternity in those short times.

How did the F1 opportunity come for Liam Lawson?

Lawson’s entry into the F1 world is surely one of the most exciting ones. As Ricciardo injured himself in Zandvoort, Red Bull instantly called for Lawson’s service. The New Zealander, therefore, arrived with zero preparation.

Lawson, who did not have much experience with F1 cars prior to this cameo, instantly came aboard and took the opportunity. In doing so, he not only excelled brilliantly but also claimed points, therefore, helping AlphaTauri in the Constructors’ standings.

Furthermore, Karun Chandhok also added that Lawson barely got the chance to speak to his parents after receiving the chance. This showed the driver’s immense ability to adjust and excel. Lawson’s tenure this season lasted only five races till the Qatar GP and he claimed two valuable points.