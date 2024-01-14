F1 Expert Makes Alex Albon to Ferrari Prediction as Negotiations Over Carlos Sainz’s $14 Million Contract Are ‘Bound to Go Bad’

The 2024 season could throw up one of the craziest Silly seasons in the history of Formula 1. With many driver contracts expiring soon, The Race’s Scott Mitchell-Malm believes that Alex Albon could make a shock move to Ferrari in 2025 owing to Carlos Sainz’s contract negotiations inevitably falling through.

According to many reputed reports including Corriere dello Sport, Carlos Sainz is adamant that he wants a $14 million – medium to long-term contract extension with the Scuderia. However, Mitchell-Malm believes that a 1-year extension or a 1+1 year deal is all that Ferrari is willing to give. Hence, he believes that at one point in time, the duo will reach an impasse and Sainz may be parting ways with the famous prancing horse of Maranello.

That being said, Mitchell-Malm doesn’t think Ferrari would be too fussed with Sainz’s departure. He instead suggested, “I think Alex Albon ends up in the Ferrari alongside [Charles] Leclerc, and I think Sainz gambles on the Audi project longer-term.”

Ferrari snatching up Albon won’t be too surprising. After his dismal stint at Red Bull, the British-Thai driver has seemingly reinvented himself at Williams. In 2023, he single-handedly dragged the team to a solid 7th in the Constructors’ championship. And his performances last season have raised his stock in the driver market as a viable candidate to race for one of the top teams.

On the flip side, as Mitchell-Malm explained, Sainz has plenty of options to explore once he decides to call it quits on his time with the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz could be filling in the shoes of his veteran countryman if Ferrari declines his demands

If things go south between Ferrari and Sainz, then 2024 could be the last year he drives for the iconic Italian team. The prospect of the budding Audi project could lure the former McLaren driver that is going to take shape in 2026.

From the looks of it, Sauber’s Audi rebirth isn’t going to be an overnight success. However, the team would be willing to offer Sainz and long-term lead role at the team, given his experience, and it could very well turn out to be a handy gamble for the Spaniard.

Another option that is quickly becoming a possibility is a move to Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso is tipped to be bidding farewell to the sport come 2025. Hence, Sainz could very well pick up a hefty paycheck at Ferrari with a 1-year deal, while he bids his time and checks in at Aston Martin for 2026 and beyond, with Honda spearheading the team’s engine department.

While the driver market could be an interesting proposition for the #55 driver to explore, at Ferrari he has a guaranteed shot at silverware, at least on more than one occasion.