1x All-Star Reacts to Patrick Beverley Rudely Shutting Down Journalist and Getting Banned From ESPN as a Consequence

Getting eliminated from the first round of the playoffs is bound to frustrate anyone but to take it out on fans and reporters is something else entirely. Patrick Beverley’s actions after the Game 6 loss to the Pacers have caught much wind among basketball circles. Denying a reporter privilege to interview him just because she hasn’t subscribed to his podcast may not have been the way to go as a former All-Star reacts to the ordeal.

Jeff Teague recently touched upon the Patrick Beverley saga on the Club 520 Podcast. The co-hosts mentioned that if Draymond Green ended up doing a whole segment on what took place, one should know that they messed up.

Teague was made aware of the fact that Patrick Beverley is now banned from all ESPN shows and events and how it will come back to cost him.

“He f**ked up. But I didn’t like it anyway though cuz it’s at the end of the game. And if would’ve done it as a joke like, ‘You subscribed to my podcast? Don’t put your mic in my face.’ But then she put the mic in his face he was like, ‘I ain’t f**king with you.’”

“Bro, we ain’t that important. We just athletes bro. At the end of the day, it’s gonna be somebody taking our spot…Ain’t no point being a d**khead to nobody…At the end of the day, you got a short window…I love Pat Bev. But in a year or two, nobody gonna give a f**k about him playing basketball.”

Even though Jeff Teague has love for Patrick Beverley, he wasn’t happy with how he conducted himself with the reporter from ESPN. He mentioned it would’ve been different had Beverley only fooled around, but he took it to another level entirely.

The former All-Star also took into consideration how players aren’t that important. Had Patrick Beverley been a star player, who would’ve been great for years to come, things might’ve been different. Instead, what he did would end up costing him, and given the type of player Pat Bev is, nobody is going to be asking about him in a couple of more years, as he only has a short window left in the league.

Patrick Beverley has a history of doing such things

This wasn’t the first time Patrick Beverley stooped down to such a level. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard did the same thing with the hosts of Run It Back, Chandler Parsons and Shams Charania.

“I’m pretty sure no one, even Shams is not even subscribed to my podcast…It’s free…I know you guys might be ignorant, don’t know how to follow podcast. I can walk you through a tutorial if you need.”

Though his interaction with the hosts of Run It Back did not gain enough traction as it did with what happened between PAt Bev and the ESPN reporter now, all his shenanigans are being brought into the spotlight. Let’s see if the league does decide to intervene and fine Beverley for his hostile actions towards the media.