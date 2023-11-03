F1 Expert Points Out Max Verstappen’s ”Annoying” Trait, Which Distinguishes the Dutchman From Jos Verstappen

Renowned F1 expert Mike Hezemens has recently pointed out an “annoying” trait of Max Verstappen’s which makes the Dutchman a better driver than his father Jos Verstappen. Hezemens opened up about it in an interview with Verstappen Jr. ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hezemens, a former racing driver, as per a post on Reddit, said to Viaplay that the defending F1 champion is a more relaxed driver than his father. Verstappen Jr’s racing posture makes him look like he is at home, sitting on a couch.

This is one shocking difference that the 26-year-old has with his father. Admittedly, Hezemens was taken aback by Verstappen’s relaxed approach, despite F1 being such a demanding sport.

Hezemens mentioned in his interview that Verstappen Jr. is an evolution of his father and he meant every word of it. This is because Verstappen Sr. himself worked hard in shaping up his son’s racing career.

How did Verstappen become a dominant name in F1?

From the day Verstappen joined F1, he grabbed everyone’s attention. However, he became a real deal when he showed extraordinary skills in wet conditions in Brazil in 2016 and his first GP win in Spain earlier that year.

Verstappen picked up multiple wins from there on, but his dominance on the F1 track started in 2021 and is still going in full swing. Verstappen also shows very aggressive traits while out on the track. This is something experts feel Verstappen shares with his father.

Nevertheless, Max Verstappen has also become a very calculative and safe driver, something he wasn’t in his initial days of driving. With the dominant Red Bull underneath him, there are chances that he can continue to dominate for years to come.

McLaren, however, has risen up to the challenge as of late. Even though they have failed to do it so far. There are chances that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will try to make the push in 2024. Until then, Verstappen is all set to rule the F1 world.