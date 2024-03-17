F1 Fans Give Verdict on Who Should Replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is leaving a huge vacuum to fill at Mercedes as he moves to Ferrari in 2025. While many experts and fans are still digesting this fact, there have been many speculations on who shall replace him. Around the same, The Race posted a community poll on their YouTube channel to ask fans’ opinions on who should replace Hamilton at the Brackley outfit. And the fans delivered a unanimous verdict.

At the time of writing, about 109k fans have voted on the poll by The Race. 43% suggest that Carlos Sainz should get the vacant Mercedes seat for 2025. After Sainz, 32% feel Fernando Alonso is the correct choice that the German team should secure for replacing Hamilton.

Meanwhile, 15% chose other drivers, which includes the likes of Alex Albon, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Mick Schumacher. Strangely, The Race also had put Daniel Ricciardo as a third option besides Alonso and Sainz, and he also got 10% of the votes.

Given the way the Australian has started his 2024 season at Visa Cash App RB, he may seem like an afterthought as a choice for Mercedes. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz may be the apt replacement and could have a straight swap with Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari.

The Spaniard’s situation has become tricky, given he got the pink slip from Maranello to make way for the seven-time champion. While Sainz is recovering from appendicitis currently, his performance in the Bahrain GP was nothing short of praiseworthy. The 29-year-old is driving with a point to prove and seems hungry to secure a competitive seat for 2025.

However, he will face competition from his countryman, Fernando Alonso, for the vacancy at Brackley. Alonso is also yet to sign a contract for 2025, with his Aston Martin deal expiring. Meanwhile, Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli is also in contention if he performs well in F2 this year. But, there is an unlikely shock possibility too.

Could Mercedes sign Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton?

Started as rumors, the possibility of Max Verstappen moving to Mercedes is no longer casual silly season chatter. Amid the turmoil at Red Bull, Verstappen indirectly voiced that he may consider his future at the team if things go out of hand. This was after reports that suggested a possible suspension for Helmut Marko.

While Red Bull have doused that fire, the Dutchman’s willingness to look elsewhere and ditch his dominant current team is a statement and a half. Thus, taking advantage of the chaos at the Milton Keynes team, Mercedes could look to lure him away.

With the 2026 engine regulations on the brink, Verstappen could be keen to bet on Mercedes’ long-term prospects. For now, the three-time champion seems fine to stay at Red Bull. However, Wolff is not ruling out this surprising move just as yet even though he has some other bold options.

Promoting Kimi Antonelli as early as 2025 will be one of those bold calls. With Antonelli only 17 and about to turn 18 next year, it will be a huge risk if Wolff gives him the drive.

Still, with more experienced drivers like Alonso and Sainz available, Wolff is not looking to make a hasty decision. The Austrian assured that they will assess all their options and choose the best possible driver. Wolff mentioned that he would decide on Lewis Hamilton’s replacement in the latter half of the season, seeing how the driver market develops.