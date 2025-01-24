F1 Photographer Thanks Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt for Keeping His Business Going: “The Two I Can Rely On”

Lewis Hamilton’s fashion choices are a bone of contention in the F1 community. One section of fans believe that the Briton’s outfits are often quite bold and weird, while the hardcore Hamilton fans love it. Amid this debate, F1 photojournalist Kym Illman has given his perspective on how Hamilton’s fashionista personality benefits him a lot.

The Aussie photographer felt that the seven-time world champion’s sharp black suit that he wore for his first day at Ferrari’s base in Maranello was quite “phenomenal”. Apparently, the Briton’s picture in that suit in front of the storied Ferrari office has garnered heaps of attention on Instagram with over 5.5 million likes until now.

Illman underscored the same fact by mentioning how the photographs he clicks of Hamilton often sell the most. “I contribute to Getty Images. And my Lewis pictures sell every day of the week, and Brad Pitt. They are the two that I can rely on,” he said on the MotorMouth podcast.

Pitt has been associated with Hamilton owing to their venture of making a feature film based on Formula 1. Titled ‘F1’, the movie has been under production since 2023 with Pitt often visiting the paddock on race weekends for its filming. The American actor has been in race overalls as he plays a veteran F1 driver in the movie.

So, it is often the case that while Pitt and his crew are shooting, the photographers present at the track to cover the Grand Prix also click a few shots of him. In the past season and a half, Pitt has been drawing a lot of attention owing to the frequent shooting schedules at multiple races.

Pitt and Hamilton’s F1 movie

While Pitt is playing one of the lead roles in the F1-based movie, Hamilton is one of the co-producers alongside the Top Gun franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Under his production banner, Dawn Apollo Films, the seven-time world champion has been quite excited about bringing an intriguing story about F1 to the general audiences via the big screen.

Pitt’s appearances in the F1 paddock and the shooting crew often setting up their garage in the pits have given a good idea of what the movie’s plot is about. Pitt will be playing the character of Sonny Hayes, who will be coming out of retirement, to help out APX GP and their young recruit Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Hamilton and the production team have ensured that the entire setup for the plot seems realistic as well as larger than life to keep the audience hooked. While they have tried to keep all technical aspects of the sport, the cars, and the teams as authentic as possible, there will be elements of drama in the story and screenplay.

The ‘F1’ movie will hit theatres globally on June 25th, 2025, and on June 27th in North America.