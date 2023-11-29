F1 Photojournalist Names One Candidate Who Is Front Runner to Replace Logan Sargeant at Williams Amidst Uncertainty

Even though there were reports about Logan Sargeant having his future secured with Williams midway into the 2023 season, the latest updates by Kym Illman say otherwise. The renowned F1 photojournalist revealed a shocking detail about Sargeant’s future and named a driver who could potentially replace him.

Illman, speaking about this in his recent YouTube video, said, “He [Logan Sargeant] may well end up getting the chop and word has it that Frederik Vesti may be getting the seat.”

Admittedly, Williams are not happy with how things Sargeant wrapped up his season. In addition to his poor results, he cost the team a lot in terms of damage bills. The American driver cost his team over $4.3 million in repair.

Apart from this, the rookie also failed to match his teammate Alex Albon. Albon outqualified him in every single race, and single handedly helped the team from Grove finish P7 in the standings. Hence, Illman believes Williams might be on its way to bringing in Vesti as a replacement.

Why did Vesti come into Williams ‘ replacement consideration?

Frederik Vesti is a popular name within the junior Formula ranks at the moment. The Danish racing driver, who was in the news all year long, finished P2 in the Formula 2 world championship. Vesti lost the championship by just 11 points to Frenchman and Sauber academy driver, Theo Pourchaire.

Moreover, he has been a driver for the Mercedes Junior Team and recently tested the W14 in FP1 in Abu Dhabi. He has close ties with the Williams F1 team, James Vowles, and of course, Toto Wolff.

Notably, even if Logan Sargeant is sacked, he will remain a part of the team’s academy. On the other hand, if Sargeant is not sacked, there will be a completely unchanged grid next year, with no rookies.