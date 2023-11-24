Famous via Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner Inspires an American Comedy Series

Following the immense success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Guenther Steiner has become a well-known figure. Amid his rise to fame, reports suggest that the 61-year-old has inspired an upcoming American “single-camera workplace comedy show” airing on CBS.

According to the latest gossip from Deadline, the fictional series will take place in the realm of sports and has a compelling primary character that draws inspiration from Steiner. The Haas team principal has gained fame among fans for his no-nonsense approach.

Additionally, his vibrant language on various shows made him a notable figure in the F1 community. Nevertheless, to much to our surprise, Steiner’s popularity rose to the extent that Haas started selling merchandise featuring his colorful language.

Remarkably, CBS, the American television company, is also looking to capitalize on Steiner’s charismatic personality. CBS has secured Steiner’s services for their upcoming show and has appointed him as an executive producer. An information that Steiner himself disclosed in a recent interview.

The 61-year-old said, ” I am an executive producer. You know more than me. They are looking for writers, but if and when it comes out we don’t know. ”

This role enables the Hass team boss to provide crucial input based on his experiences for a series centered around workplace dynamics and interpersonal behavior. Although there are currently no writers or studios attached to the show, if this comedy series is produced, it may attract a lot of interest.

How does Guenther Steiner feel about his expanding popularity?

Guenther Steiner has become a prominent figure, especially following the unexpected success of Drive to Survive. Considering that, Steiner expressed his feelings on his recent rise to prominence in an interview with the Independent.

The 61-year-old said, “I’m not good at acting. I just do my job, and if they film it all that’s fine. It’s all very transparent. We sometimes make a meal of things but very rarely. It’s real. I think people like the honesty too.”

Certainly, Steiner’s leadership has been remarkable as he steered his team to their inaugural pole position last year despite having one of the lowest budgets among all the teams on the grid. Notably, the team displayed improved performance at the beginning of this season, indicating substantial off-season efforts.

However, as a result of a few recent challenges over the course of the 2023 campaign, Haas slipped to the bottom of the standings. Despite these setbacks, the team remains optimistic about addressing these issues in the upcoming year. In fact, Steiner sees the design of this year’s cars as an invaluable learning opportunity that will help the team with future performance.