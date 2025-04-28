Fans Speculate Lando Norris Has Been ‘Soft Launched’ by His Rumored Girlfriend, but It May Cause Trouble Ahead of Miami Trip

For the past year or so, there have been persistent rumors that Lando Norris is dating Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. While neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, the F1 community, particularly interested in the McLaren driver’s personal life, hasn’t stopped speculating.

Social media tends to erupt with speculation every time the two are spotted together. Officially, Norris continues to maintain that he is single, but off-track F1 enthusiasts can’t seem to catch a breath.

Corceiro’s latest Instagram post has also triggered a similar frenzy on X (formerly Twitter). It features a collaborative set of photographs for Alo, a mind and wellness brand, but fans noticed a clue that might just confirm Corceiro ‘soft-launching’ Norris.

In one of the photos, a man appears in the distance, playing golf. While there is no concrete evidence as to who it is, the silhouette appears similar to Norris’ body structure.

“Imagine you’re LANDO NORRIS and your GIRLFRIEND soft-launched you in an ALO ad…” one fan wrote on X.

That said, if Norris is indeed the man in the picture Corceiro shared, it would mean he is currently in Portugal. As pointed out by the fan, this could be a major problem for Norris, since the country — along with Spain and parts of France — has been experiencing a widespread blackout for hours, causing public transport to come to a standstill, flight delays, and severe traffic congestion.

Imagine you’re LANDO NORRIS and your GIRLFRIEND soft launched you in an ALO AD and now you’re STRANDED in PORTUGAL because the airports have had a POWER CUT and you have a race in MIAMI in less than a WEEK — lucia 露西娅 (@high4fashion81) April 28, 2025

Norris being in Portugal at such a critical time is a serious concern for McLaren and F1 as a whole. While fans joked that Corceiro “caused the power cut” to keep him there, the British driver has an important race to attend this weekend in Miami.

she defo caused the power cut just to keep him there — sam⁴ (@AZERLEG4NTE) April 28, 2025

Electricity companies in Spain are estimating that it may take between six to ten hours to restore power to normalcy across the nation. However, Portuguese grid managers are uncertain about how much time they will need. While parts of southwestern France are also affected by this outage, it appears that Portugal and Spain are the worst hit as of now.

As for Norris, it would be ideal if he isn’t the man in Corceiro’s picture, as that would prevent him from being stuck in Portugal.