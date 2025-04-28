mobile app bar

Fans Speculate Lando Norris Has Been ‘Soft Launched’ by His Rumored Girlfriend, but It May Cause Trouble Ahead of Miami Trip

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

4 Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

4 Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

For the past year or so, there have been persistent rumors that Lando Norris is dating Portuguese model Magui Corceiro. While neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, the F1 community, particularly interested in the McLaren driver’s personal life, hasn’t stopped speculating.

Social media tends to erupt with speculation every time the two are spotted together. Officially, Norris continues to maintain that he is single, but off-track F1 enthusiasts can’t seem to catch a breath.

Corceiro’s latest Instagram post has also triggered a similar frenzy on X (formerly Twitter). It features a collaborative set of photographs for Alo, a mind and wellness brand, but fans noticed a clue that might just confirm Corceiro ‘soft-launching’ Norris.

In one of the photos, a man appears in the distance, playing golf. While there is no concrete evidence as to who it is, the silhouette appears similar to Norris’ body structure.

 

“Imagine you’re LANDO NORRIS and your GIRLFRIEND soft-launched you in an ALO ad…” one fan wrote on X.

That said, if Norris is indeed the man in the picture Corceiro shared, it would mean he is currently in Portugal. As pointed out by the fan, this could be a major problem for Norris, since the country — along with Spain and parts of France — has been experiencing a widespread blackout for hours, causing public transport to come to a standstill, flight delays, and severe traffic congestion.

Norris being in Portugal at such a critical time is a serious concern for McLaren and F1 as a whole. While fans joked that Corceiro “caused the power cut” to keep him there, the British driver has an important race to attend this weekend in Miami.

Electricity companies in Spain are estimating that it may take between six to ten hours to restore power to normalcy across the nation. However, Portuguese grid managers are uncertain about how much time they will need. While parts of southwestern France are also affected by this outage, it appears that Portugal and Spain are the worst hit as of now.

As for Norris, it would be ideal if he isn’t the man in Corceiro’s picture, as that would prevent him from being stuck in Portugal.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

