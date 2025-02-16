Lando Norris Spotted With Rumored GF Magui Corceiro Day After Valentine’s Day

It’s been almost a year since rumors about Lando Norris and Portuguese model Magui Corceiro dating have started to surface. Neither of the two have publicly confirmed or denied the same. Regardless, as they were recently spotted on a day after something as big as Valentine’s Day, these rumors have only grown stronger.

Per @f1gossippofficial on Instagram, Corceiro was photographed with Norris and IMSA SportsCar Championship driver Edward Jones in Monaco. Their post adds that the Portuguese model also shared a selfie with some flowers in the background via her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, presumably to celebrate with her rumored Valentine — Norris.

With Norris and Corceiro now being spotted together for the nth time in just the past couple of months, fans are convinced that the two are dating. They were first pictured together after the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Since then, the Portuguese model has also made her presence felt during several other Grand Prix weekends. Last year, she attended the Abu Dhabi GP weekend as a guest for one of the sponsors of McLaren, the team Norris drives for. And it is not just race weekends when they have allegedly hung out together.

Based on multiple pictures on social media, Norris and Corceiro have enjoyed several car drives together in Monaco in some of the Briton’s most luxurious cars. Furthermore, the two were also spotted together on a trip to Portugal and then for a New Year’s Eve party towards the end of last year in Dubai.

Is there any weight to these rumors?

Despite so many spottings together, the two refuse to comment upon their relationship status. It could simply be that the two prefer to keep their personal life private.

Another possibility is that Norris wants to protect Corceiro, who has been a victim of immense abuse on social media. Since the rumors of Corceiro potentially dating Norris began shortly after reports emerged that she had cheated on her former partner Joao Felix, several F1 fans continue to slam her.

The hate against her increased to such an extent that it led her to react on social media. “It’s sad how social media has normalized hate to the point where people can spread negativity without any consequences. The fact that tearing others down has become just the way things are,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

However, a logical scenario could be that the duo aren’t necessarily dating and these rumors based on their alleged spottings together are unfounded.