“Fascinating controlling Leclerc and young Carlito” – Former F1 legend anticipating tension between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz if Ferrari lead charge this season

“Fascinating controlling Leclerc and young Carlito” – Martin Brundle expects the wonderful team chemistry between Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to be put to the test this season.

Ferrari had a much-improved season last year – finishing P3 – after a disastrous P6 the previous season. The result was helped by the brilliant team chemistry between Charles Leclerc and recruit from McLaren, Carlos Sainz.

But with Ferrari looking like a title-winning contender this season, former driver and Sky F1 expert Martin Brundle expects the duo to have a few tetchy moments, something unseen in their first season together.

“For me, the car that looks the most settled on circuit is the Ferrari at the moment.

“They have had a very strong testing period so far both in Barcelona and Bahrain. I would say they have looked extremely competitive on track.

“If that Ferrari is a race-winning proposition then it will be fascinating controlling Leclerc and young Carlito (Sainz) because they are pretty even Stevens,

“We saw them last year – quite feisty together, they are respectful, they know who their employer is and their paymaster, but if there’s a sniff of race victories or the championship, that will get very competitive between the drivers.”

Carlos Sainz bracing himself for a tricky Bahrain GP

Sainz is confident of a good showing in the season-opening Bahrain GP. At the same time, though, he expects the track to pose quite a few challenges, especially down to the warm weather.

“It feels, in Bahrain, let’s say a bit worse than in Barcelona. Because it is a lot warmer and the tarmac has a lot less grip. It feels a lot trickier to drive in Bahrain than in Barcelona but this is normal, we have this every year.