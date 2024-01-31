Felipe Massa Boosted by Important Ally in Battle Against Lewis Hamilton, Welcomes Feared Consequences

Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit against F1 last year, claiming that his defeat in the controversial 2008 championship damaged his morale and reputation. In that season, Massa came agonizingly close to winning the title as he ended up losing to Lewis Hamilton by just one point. While Massa didn’t initially view himself as a victim of the infamous “crashgate” conspiracy, his perspective shifted when comments from Bernie Ecclestone were aired. Ecclestone shockingly admitted that he knew about Renault’s conspiracy but chose to not take action. Amidst this entire row, Massa’s former race engineer, Rob Smedley, has shared his viewpoint on the matter.

In a recent conversation with The Race, Smedley revealed his tendency to disregard events from the past. He went on to explain that although Massa makes a compelling case, the 2008 title means little to him personally.

Massa’s former race engineer elaborated, “What I will say is this is something that Felipe feels strongly about. [However] If this is something that he feels strongly and passionately about, and when he talks about it he’s very compelling and convincing in the fact that he’s doing this for what he feels is justice.”

Despite lending his support to Massa’s endeavor, whom he affectionately calls his “little brother,” Smedley acknowledges his inability to foresee the case’s outcome. Nevertheless, he suggests that a positive outcome for Massa could serve as an example for addressing wider issues of injustice in the world of sports.

While reflecting on this, Smedley said, “Everybody should have their personal right to pursue whatever they feel is just. That’s the case with Felipe here.”

What did Mercedes boss Toto Wolff say about Felipe Massa’s case?

In the legal battle involving Felipe Massa, Toto Wolff initially mentioned that he and his team were closely monitoring the case. However, in a later statement, Wolff expressed a contrasting view, stating that Massa’s case doesn’t have a strong foundation.

Wolff explained his stance, stating that teams commit to following “sporting regulation”. Thus, if everyone were to entertain situations similar to Massa’s, it would lead to “disarray” in the world of sports.

He went on to say that while considering complete championships, numerous factors come into play that can impact both victory and defeat. Additionally, Wolff remarked that observing these intense events in Formula 1 feels akin to watching a ” Telenovela or soap opera.”

However, following the circulation of these statements to Massa, he promptly responded. Clarifying his position on a Motorsport website, Massa stated that Wolff’s remarks indicate that he is on the ” right path.” He also emphasized that individuals in the Formula 1 community are now acknowledging the seriousness and importance of his case.