George Russell Witnessed Lewis Hamilton at Toto Wolff’s House Right Before Mercedes Boss Was Exposed to Mega Transfer News

It has been almost a month since Lewis Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari for 2025. Yet, his alliance with Mercedes ending still feels unfathomable. By his own admission, his move to the Italian stable was a decision taken very quickly. Naturally, not a lot of people were privy to the developments happening behind the scenes. However, his teammate, George Russell was on the scene just moments before the seven-time world champion broke the news to team principal Toto Wolff.

Speaking on the Chequered Flag podcast, Russell narrated how he was involved in the build-up to Hamilton’s revelation.

He said, “I stayed at Toto’s the night before. And Lewis came over for breakfast the following day so I thought – you know, it’s probably the first time they’ve seen each other all year. I had an event to go to [so] I left early. Toto called me about an hour later saying ‘you will not believe what I’ve just been told.’”

While the news of Lewis Hamilton leaving the team would’ve come as a surprise at first, Russell now finds himself in pole position to be the architect of Mercedes’ resurgence, starting this season.

Toto Wolff has already elected George Russell as the team leader

With 2024 being the last year for Lewis Hamilton at the team, the dynamics within the camp are surely going to take an awkward turn. Martin Brundle even suggests that Mercedes will be alienating Hamilton so as to protect secrets from Ferrari while leaning towards Russell more than Hamilton this season.

Toto Wolff has come out with a vote of confidence for his protégé Russell. “I couldn’t wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that. So we have such a solid foundation. Such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in the car that we just need to take the right choice for the second driver, the second seat,” he said as quoted by Motorsportweek.com.

First impressions from pre-season testing point towards a slight improvement for Mercedes. The W14 was weak, built on a flawed concept. But after a massive overhaul over the winter break, the W15 will likely help them make some strides. For Russell, it is positive news, because he will be the one staying long-term at the team.