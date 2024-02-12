Fernando Alonso Believes ‘Maybe Lewis Hamilton’ Can Make Ferrari Championship Contenders in 2025

Fernando Alonso knows what it is like to be a Ferrari driver, be it the good or the bad aspects. Having spent five years with the Italian team, Alonso fought for wins and championships with them and suffered disappointments. Yet, the Spaniard believes his arch-rival, Lewis Hamilton, going to Ferrari may boost their prospects of becoming a championship contender once again. The Briton will join the Prancing Horse in 2025.

According to BBC, Alonso said, “[During the past few years] Ferrari had a very fast car and were fighting for big things. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship. The car is there.”

Alonso drove for Ferrari from 2010 to 2014. During this stint, the #14 driver came close to winning his third championship on a couple of occasions – in 2010 and 2012. Both times, Sebastian Vettel narrowly edged him out, leaving the two-time champion in despair.

Regardless, since then, Ferrari has recovered well to still be in the fight for glory. 2017 and 2018 were similar failed campaigns. However, 2022 gave them a glimmer of hope with some wins and the possibility of a title challenge. In the new ground effect era, the Italian team has often been the second-fastest team behind champions Red Bull.

Alonso pointed out how Ferrari “took more pole positions than Red Bull” in the closing five races of 2023. Hence, he feels that their qualifying pace is supreme which is admittedly their strength too. Thus, the Aston Martin driver feels that Ferrari may have a better car this year.

With Lewis Hamilton coming in 2025, there will be pressure on Ferrari to deliver a competitive car. After all, they have signed a seven-time champion, who is desperate for the record eighth title. However, for Alonso, the Briton’s departure has opened up some possibilities or perhaps even a move to Mercedes for himself.

Where is Fernando Alonso aiming for beyond 2024 – Mercedes or Aston Martin?

Fernando Alonso loves the silly season gossip, especially when it involves him. After Lewis Hamilton left a huge vacuum at Mercedes, the Spaniard is reportedly eyeing the vacant seat at Brackley for 2025.

When he appeared in front of the media after the Aston Martin 2024 car launch, Alonso gave his views on the same. He said, “There are only three world champions on the grid, and fast world champions, because in the past maybe there were some champions who were maybe not so committed to be fast.”

“And I am probably the only one available for 2025. So I am in a good position.”, claimed Alonso.

2024 will be Alonso’s second season at Aston Martin and the 42-year-old is excited for it. Despite all the Mercedes rumors, he is hoping to continue excelling at the Silverstone team this season. Having claimed eight podiums last year, Alonso would hope to increase that tally and maybe get his elusive 33rd Grand Prix win too.

As for the 2024 car, Aston Martin unveiled the AMR24 on February 12, claiming it to be completely new. Their technical director, Dan Fallows, cited that they wish to win the development race this season, which they failed to do in 2023.

They highlighted how most of the car parts are new and Aston Martin has only taken the good aspects from last year. Given how the Silverstone team fell back on performance in the latter half of 2023, they would want to avoid that this year.

Alonso would hope it happens as that may decide and influence his decision for 2025. The Spaniard has an option to extend his current deal for next year. However, if Mercedes offers him a lucrative deal, he may switch too.