Jamaican Track Icon Asafa Powell Predicts Noah Lyles to Break Former Teammate Usain Bolt’s 200M World Record

With the Paris Olympics closer than ever, the discussion has started to hover around the long-standing world records in track and field. When it comes to world records on track, the name that usually pops up is Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. This season, Bolt’s record is being challenged by none other than American track star Noah Lyles, who has expressed interest in chasing it.

Athletics Weekly published an interview on their YouTube channel with Jamaican track icon Asafa Powell, who formerly competed with Bolt, and anticipates how the American athlete will break the long-standing 200-meter world record.

Powell understands his teammate and says Bolt may have achieved a higher ranking in the category. The current record stands at 19.19 seconds, but it could have been as little as 18 seconds, as he had faith in his fellow countryman.

With all of his track experience, he first denied that the 100-meter record would not be broken for a long time, citing Bolt’s incredible run. However, the 200-meter record has previously encountered dangers and will face them again this Olympic year, as he recalled:

“My thing is, I see where, you know, Noah Lyles can go close to the 200-meter world record.”

Noah Lyles came close to the world record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. In the 200-meter finals, he ran a remarkable 19.31 seconds, breaking track superstar Michael Johnson’s personal record of 19.32 seconds. This was also a significant milestone for the athlete because it was the American record, which he beat by 0.01 seconds.

Following his performance in Eugene, Lyles became the third-fastest man in the 200-meter category. Since then, he has tried to improve his timing but has been ineffective. However, in preparation for the Olympic season, he has set a target time for the upcoming track competitions.

Noah Lyles Ready to Beat the 19.19-Second Mark

Following the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Noah Lyles indicated that he pursues his interest in running at every chance provided by USATF. He is still focused on the 100-meter and 200-meter categories for the Olympics, but he continues to have personal ambitions for the season. Because this is a pivotal year in his career, he wants to make an impression by breaking the 200-meter world record.

He got close to it in Eugene with a 19.31-second time, but this time he intends to push for 19.10. This was a bold remark by the American athlete, given that the 200-meter world record has stayed unchanged since the 2009 World Championships. The track world is excited, though, since Lyles’ drive is on point, and he is also performing outstandingly in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.