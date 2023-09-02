Charles Leclerc Reveals ‘Perfect Plan’ to Get Ferrari P1 and P2 After One Year While Killing Max Verstappen’s Record Winning Streak

After a blue moon, Ferrari fans had something to smile about as Carlos Sainz recorded the pole position for the Tifosi at their own den. As a Ferrari fan himself, Charles Leclerc, who is ecstatic about his team’s pole, as quoted by F1 Maximaal, draws out the perfect plan to give P1 and P2 to his team after one year while also finishing Max Verstappen’s winning streak.

The last time Ferrari finished with a P1 and P2 on the table was in Bahrain on the season opener last year. Leclerc and Sainz led them to an unforgettable result after both Red Bulls retired due to mechanical problems. Now, Leclerc wants to repeat similar heroics during Sunday’s race in Monza, in front of Ferrari’s home fans.

Leclerc is even more adamant about securing a 1-2 finish because it has been one of the most one-sided seasons of all time, with Red Bull winning every race so far. However, at home, the Ferrari star maps utopia.

Charles Leclerc reveals ultimate plan for dream Ferrari day

The 25-year-old F1 driver speaking onto his team’s edge for Sunday reveals the ‘perfect plan’ to get the ultimate podium. However, for that, Sainz will have to do the initial work.

“I think they (Red Bull, ed.) are extremely strong, especially with more fuel on board they are very fast all season, so I don’t expect anything else tomorrow, but if we can overtake Max (Verstappen, ed.) tomorrow at the start, then I can use the DRS behind Carlos on all straights and keep Max behind me. That would be the ideal scenario, but we’re going to see what’s possible,” said Leclerc.

However, Leclerc wasn’t really serious about it. The Ferrari superstar recognizes the superiority of their rivals. But, it is never wrong to think about the best.

Carlos Sainz vows to give everything to beat Max Verstappen

With Sainz finally getting his first pole since last year’s US Grand Prix, he has no option but to go all in against Verstappen at the beginning of the race. After the qualifying, the Spaniard admitted his former teammate’s supremacy this season.

As per him, Verstappen is the favorite to win the Italian GP. However, at the same time, he promises to give everything and come first on Sunday. Still, there are a few things that also contribute to a team’s win, and Red Bull in that department is superior to everyone.

During the F1 post-race show, former driver Jean Alesi claimed that beyond Verstappen and the RB19, Red Bull has a better package than Ferrari in terms of strategy and crew efficiency. Surely that makes a difference while crossing the chequered flag.