Fernando Alonso TikTok: How Can You Follow 2x World Champion on Short-video App

Fernando Alonso is still looking strong despite entering his 40s. The Spaniard, who will enter his 23rd season in F1, is set to embark on a new journey with Aston Martin from the 2023 season onwards.

Despite being 41 years of age, the 2-time World Champion is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, despite him being familiar with the old F1 fans, Alonso has attempted to connect with the youngsters.

And what better way than making and star entry on the Social media platform Tiktok. Yes, Fernando Alonso is now available on the Chinese Short Video site and his entry has already made an impact.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso sought $13.3 Million Safeguard For His Signature Asset

Fernando Alonso brings 150,000 followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

Fernando Alonso announced his entry in Tiktok in style. The Spaniard posted his first video since joining Tiktok.

The reel shows the Spaniard writing some notes on his phone’s notepad reading, “El Content Plan. Step 1: Start a Tiktok.” And then switches to his camera where the driver himself announces his entry.

Fernando 🤝 TikTok. That’s right! 2x #F1 World Champion and AMF1 driver @alo_oficial has joined @tiktok_uk. Tap below to follow and prepare for exclusive content from the man himself. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 10, 2023

“I’m Fernando Alonso, now on Tiktok,” the first words by the Aston Martin driver on his newest social media platform. And fans couldn’t stop welcoming Fernando, as he gathered over 175,000 likes on his first video.

In his first few hours, Alonso’s account blew up and trended on social media. The Spaniard has accumulated over 160,000 followers within day 1 of joining TikTok. And we can’t wait for more!

Also Read: Fernando Alonso Reveals Impact Michael Schumacher Had on His F1 Career

Alonso to be back on Tiktok for AMR23 Car Launch

Fans will be eagerly waiting for Fernando Alonso’s next post after making a grand entry in Tiktok. Alonso will surely be back with new content on February 13 ahead of the AMR23 Launch.

Aston Martin is set to launch their 2023 challenger, the AMR23 a day ahead of Valentine’s day. The Spaniard will join teammate Lance Stroll to reveal his new machinery.

First day in green. 💚 Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ – meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

Aston will reveal their 2023 car from their new $250 Million base in Silverstone. The launch will be broadcasted across all their socials including Aston’s Tiktok account.

Alonso is also set to unveil his 2023 helmet. The Spaniard has only sported a vague zebra-like helmet during his test runs.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso Thinks His Teammate Lance Stroll Has Championship-Winning Potential