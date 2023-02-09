Fernando Alonso Thinks His Teammate Lance Stroll Has Championship-Winning Potential

Fernando Alonso is among the top-rated F1 drivers of all time. With two championships and 32 race wins, he is one of the most decorated drivers in the sport’s history. His glorious run in F1 for more than two decades still propels teams to trust in his calibre at 41.

That’s why to aid Aston Martin in their ambitions, Alonso would be competing for them in the 2023 season. He’ll be partnering up with Lance Stroll, and together their realistic ambition would be to break through into the midfield fight.

Their competitors for their idealistic spot of P4 would be McLaren and Alpine. But whether they’ll overpower them is a big if ahead of the new season.

The Fernando Alonso effect pic.twitter.com/XRov7wyZQ1 — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) February 7, 2023

Also read: Lewis Hamilton Says He Does Not Want His Legacy ‘Tainted’ as Michael Schumacher

Fernando Alonso thinks Lance Stroll can be a world champion

Alonso has already started with Aston Martin, with only two weeks for winter testing in Bahrain. While working with his new teammate Stroll, the Spaniard thinks the 24-year-old can win a championship.

“In Lance, the team has a super young, super talented driver who can be World Champion. To see him achieve that and have played a part in that, whether that’s behind the wheel or not, will be special for me,” said Alonso in an interview with Aston Martin.

The Spaniard then cites Stroll’s only career pole position performances in Turkey back in 2020 to bolster his claim. He adds that the wet conditions were really tricky, yet Stroll showed his composure and skill.

Though, many wouldn’t agree with this claim by Alonso. Many consider Stroll to be the prodigal son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, who has given him the push regularly in his career through his influence. That’s why many even accuse Lance of being a pay-driver.

No time frame to be successful

Alonso was then asked whether this is his last chance to win a drivers’ championship. Conceding that Aston Martin is currently not in a position to allow him to vie for the drivers’ title, he is only focused on the process of getting the team at that place.

Therefore, he has set no time frame to go for a championship with Aston Martin, as reaching till contending stage is a tough task too. Though, he is focused on taking the Silverstone-based tea till there before he leaves.

However, he isn’t sure whether he’ll be there once Aston Martin starts performing at that level. But he claims he would really love to be a part of that phase too.

Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid, accepts his career limitations at this age. That’s why he claims he might not remain in the sport after a couple of years.

Also read: Charles Leclerc Once Judged Lando Norris for Eating Burger During Live Stream; Latter Shouts Back in Defense