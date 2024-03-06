“Ferrari Comes First”: Unlike Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Uninterested in Intra-Team Rivalry

Since Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024, many believe that he will fight for himself to secure a competitive seat for next year. With Charles Leclerc as his teammate, the #55 driver is expecting to go wheel-to-wheel with the Monegasque throughout the season. However, since Leclerc’s future is secure, the 26-year-old is more concerned with maximizing the team’s results.

In the build-up to the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, Leclerc said (as quoted by Formula1.com), “I think we are always trying to fight on the limit, but keeping in mind Ferrari comes first and so we cannot take too many risks.”

The #16 driver’s cautious approach comes after a few nerve-wracking battles with Sainz at the season opener in Bahrain last week. Despite coming agonizingly close, the two escaped unscathed and Sainz managed to clinch the final podium spot.

On the other hand, Leclerc finished right behind him in P4 despite nursing a race-long brake issue. While Leclerc was quick to remind his teammate that their top priority should be maximizing Ferrari’s on-track results, Sainz has refused to rule out a repeat of their duel in Bahrain for the upcoming 23 Grands Prix.

Carlos Sainz believes he will fight Charles Leclerc throughout 2024

Carlos Sainz believes that he is likely to have several battles with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the 2024 season since they have been evenly matched for the most part. The 29-year-old said, “We’re always very close to each other on the track, starting always next to each other and overtaking each other. So yeah, it’s going to be like this for 24 races.”

Sainz only has 23 races left in his Ferrari career. But these races mean more to him as he is virtually auditioning for a seat in 2025.

With the likes of Mercedes as a probable option, Sainz would want to beat his highly-rated teammate regularly to lure the top teams his way. As a result, there is a chance that the Spaniard may end up even crossing the limit on occasion to prove himself to the rest of the grid.