Ayrton Senna’s Unfulfilled Dream Cited as the Reason for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move

Back in 1993-1994, Ayrton Senna came very close to signing for Ferrari. However, the move never materialized before his untimely death at the 1994 San Marino GP. Now, Sky Sports F1’s expert pundit, Craig Slater believes Lewis Hamilton is joining Ferrari to fulfill his hero’s destiny.

Slater explained, on Sky F1’s feature,

“This is maybe the last opportunity for him to drive for Ferrari – he says his idol Ayrton Senna never drove for Ferrari.”

However, Slater went on to term Hamilton’s decision to ditch the Silver Arrows for the Scuderia as a calculated risk.

The ‘calculations’ supporting this theory are pretty simple to work out. Since the regulation changes of 2022, Mercedes have arguably dropped the ball. As a consequence, seven-time world champion Hamilton has not won a race in well over two years. Before this, Hamilton had the stunning record of winning at least one Grand Prix in every season that he had competed in Formula 1.

On the other hand, despite a rocky start to the 2023 season, Ferrari managed to be the only other team than Red Bull to register a win. Ironically enough, the man who Hamilton is supposed to replace was the winner – Carlos Sainz, at the 2023 Singapore GP.

Despite 2023 triumph, Lewis Hamilton backs out of his two-year promise to Mercedes

Throughout the 2023 season, Ferrari and Mercedes were locked in an intense battle for P2 in the Constructors’ standings. However, the Silver Arrows beat them to the punch in a nail-biting finale at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Despite his team beating Ferrari, the 39-year-old has decided to call it quits at Brackley and embark on this latest chapter at Maranello. This comes off the back of Hamilton signing a two-year deal with Mercedes only a mere five months ago.

According to Mercedes’ official statement on X, Hamilton “has activated a release option in the contract announced last year.” Before this particular contract was announced last year, the Briton was strongly linked to a move with Ferrari for 2024.

At the time, however, both Hamilton and Mercedes denied these rumors vehemently. Hamilton had even expressed his desire to finish his Formula 1 career at the team he’s won six championships with. Be that as it may, the Briton will soon race in red overalls alongside Charles Leclerc.