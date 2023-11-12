Max Verstappen’s TIME magazine Interview Gave Former Dutch Cyclist “Stomach Aches”

Max Verstappen recently appeared on the cover of the famed TIME Magazine, making him the first Dutchman in more than 60 years to do so. However, as per a recent report by F1Maximaal, not everyone was equally enthusiastic about his feature. Former Dutch Cyclist Marijn de Vries claimed that the Red Bull star’s interview gave her “stomach aches”

Advertisement

De Vries said, “I read and reread the passages. And I don’t know which gives me more stomach ache: what is said or what is not said. Of the thought of Max not being allowed to run around and play. Or of Max being left at the gas pump.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1722223197901496410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen has had a pretty tough childhood with his father resorting to extreme strictness. In fact, Jos Verstappen has often been accused of child abuse by people who have come to know about the three-time world champion’s past.

Jos himself has always maintained that he never crossed the line and that a strict childhood was necessary for Verstappen to be what he is now. Max Verstappen himself has often credited his father for all of his achievements. However, this does not sit well with de Vries, who believes that Max Verstappen had his childhood taken away from him by his father.

De Vries asks if Max Verstappen wanted to become what he is right now

De Vries does agree to the fact that the upbringing has been quite successful. Max Verstappen is a three-time world champion at the age of 26 and he has been rewriting the history books for the past few seasons.

De Vries says, “Max has become exactly what Jos wanted. He is the very best, filthy rich, world-famous.” However, the main issue for the cyclist is that all of this is what Jos Verstappen wanted. She has gone ahead to ask if any of this is what Max Verstappen wanted in the first place.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1531938574844669953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen has often voiced his dissatisfaction with life in F1. From the hectic schedule to the intense traveling, the Red Bull driver has asked on more than one occasion if all of this is worth it. He has also spoken about retiring from the sport early.

However, it is quite clear that Verstappen is a fan of racing. When not racing in F1, he is busy with his simulator and he even went head to set up his own GT3 team. He has also spoken about trying his hand at endurance racing.