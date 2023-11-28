“Continued the Aussie Shoey Tradition”: Jack Doohan Extends Daniel Ricciardo’s Legacy With Iconic Australian Celebration

Daniel Ricciardo is famous in F1 for his late braking, immaculate racecraft, and charming persona. But the one thing that stands out about him is his iconic shoey celebration. Now, fellow countryman Jack Doohan has extended the legacy of the celebration after winning the final F2 race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The shoey is predominantly practiced in Australia as a part of their celebrations. It made its introduction in motorsports when Supercars driver David Reynolds proceeded to do it in 2015 after winning his first non-endurance race.

Jack Miller then did the same after his first-ever MotoGP win. However, it was Daniel Ricciardo who made it famous in F1 after performing the shoey celebration every time he won a race.

Now that Ricciardo isn’t really in a situation to fight for wins, the tradition has been continued by Doohan. As reported by Kym Illman, “Well done to Jack, because he continued the Aussie Shoey tradition.”

Starting from pole, Doohan dominated the race and managed to win it ahead of Victor Martins and Frederik Vesti. This meant that the Australian driver managed to pip Ayumu Iwasa and claim P3 in the championship.

However, the day belonged to French superstar Theo Pourchaire who wrapped up his championship win by finishing P5 in the feature race. But none of the drivers are likely to make any headway towards an F1 seat. As of now, the route to F1 seems completely blocked as all teams seem settled with their driver lineups.

2024 could be the first year when no team replaces their drivers

2024 could be the first year when all teams could stick with their driver lineups. The only doubt is Logan Sargeant, who, as per Illman, can face the sack ahead of next season.

The F1 journalist claims that the driver to replace him might be Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti. The Danish driver is one of the rising stars in Formula racing as he finished an outstanding P2 in the F2 championship this year, behind only Pourchaire.

However, following the season finale, the radio exchange between Williams team principal James Vowles and Sargeant have fueled rumors that the American driver is indeed staying with the side. Vowles claimed that he is looking forward to spending the winter and many more years with Sargeant, giving fans the impression that Williams will be retaining the youngster for at least another year.