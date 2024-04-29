Despite Being Denied Ambassadorial Role, Lewis Hamilton Promotes Mercedes’ $170,000 Coupe

Mercedes denied Lewis Hamilton an exclusive brand ambassador role last year and experts believe it to be one of the reasons behind the seven-time world champion’s decision to move to Ferrari. Despite this, Hamilton is doing his diligent duty as a Mercedes driver, and using all his fame to promote the latest car from the German manufacturer.

Hamilton, no stranger to Mercedes cars and its silver color, appeared on a photo shoot with the company’s latest Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ recently. As seen in a post by Mercedes AMG’s official Instagram account, the Briton stood by the four-door supercar donning a chequered blue and white jacket paired up with white sneakers.

The AMG GT 63 Coupe comes with a 4.0 Litre V8 bi-turbo engine that pumps out 630 horsepower and has a Speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. As of 2023, the car comes with a price tag of $170,350.

The post comes as a surprise as Hamilton seemed to have agreed to promote the car despite their bad blood last year. Needless to say, this caused a rift between him and the team, which ultimately led the seven-time world champion to choose the best option available to him.

John Elkann, the president of Ferrari, took advantage of this situation and lured the British driver to Maranello for 2025 and beyond. Hamilton is all set to move to the Prancing Horse after agreeing to a mammoth $435 million multi-year deal, which includes the same ambassadorial role.

The shift in dynamic after Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s sudden decision to move to Ferrari next year came as a surprise to many as the Mercedes man agreed to cut off his 12-year-long ties with the Silver Arrows that started back in 2013.

What baffled the F1 experts and fans more was that the shocking move arrived despite the 39-year-old’s repeated admission to finish his career at Brackley. That too after agreeing on a two-year deal till the end of 2025, just six months before his Ferrari switch.

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari next year to race alongside Charles Leclerc is final. Going by the specifications provided by Sportune, the #44 driver will take home a salary of $87 million, including an extra $20 million for his foundation. However, F1 journalist Vincenzo Landino claimed that the yearly payment for Hamilton is around $100 million.

Apparently, Hamilton managed to convince Elkann to fund his Mission 44 initiative as well as take up the much talked about brand ambassador role for the Italian giants post his retirement. All in all, it is a befitting reply to Toto Wolff and Mercedes, who did not fulfill the Briton’s demands.