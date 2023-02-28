Ferrari Scares Carlos Sainz & His Fans Into Thinking He’s Dead

Ferrari might have given Carlos Sainz a minor heart attack with their recent Instagram post. As Sainz scrolled through his homepage, the 28-year-old was welcomed with a shady post that had him worried about himself.

Giving the fans what they want, the Scuderia Ferrari social media team posted a couple of black and white pictures of their dynamic duo. However, the entire message got lost as both fans and Sainz had to look twice to understand what they were seeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari)

Commenting below the post, the Spanish driver said, “I thought this was a RIP on me! But I’m still here.” Although hilarious, fans faced the same jump scare as well.

Ferrari jump scare leaves fans worried for Carlos Sainz

Fans were quick to point out that the social media post had gotten to them too. Fans on Instagram commented, “I thought Carlos died for a second😭.” Many demanded, “Don’t ever do that again.”

Fans soon took to various platforms to share their thoughts

Even twitter was tricked into thinking the worst about the Ferrari drivers, as fans replied to the post.

I thought they died https://t.co/nl6veYMBpm — Ziggy (@Ziggyest) February 27, 2023

never do this again i thought they died dawg https://t.co/oWsmy8wWPp — zameena (@zameeena) February 27, 2023

Surely the message has been received by the team, who unknowingly inflicted a moment’s pain on their followers.

Sainz identifies Red Bull’s weakness

Over the pre-season testing, Red Bull was named the clear favorite for the championship. However, Sainz is willing to give up on the fight just yet. Trying to find a loophole, the Spaniard explained, “It’s part of the evolution of our cars, trying to make it less draggy and try to get close to Red Bull on the straights.”

While planning to attack his rivals on the straights, the Smooth Operator takes this strategy with a grain of salt, because the possibilities are endless. Red Bull continues to develop their beastly challenger, which will only pose a threat to its rivals in red. Sainz concluded, “I hope that we can be closer.”

With 2022 having been a stain in Ferrari’s title hopes, the numerous changes made to the Prancing Horses provide a clean slate for redemption. will Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finally push their team to the top?