Ferrari Villain Mattia Binotto Makes Dramatic Entrance on Home Ground With Netflix Ready to Capture Big News

Mattia Binotto strutting on Tifosi holy ground at the Monza paddock definitely caught attention. The former team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari arguably has some beef given his history with the team, and their hero, Charles Leclerc. However, what was more intriguing than Binotto’s paddock appearance were the Netflix cameras trailing behind him. This could only mean something spicy is brewing, and we may have an idea.

With the Drive to Survive crew on duty to capture the unseen moments of larger storylines in the sport, one can picture Binotto’s walking scene with Will Buxton’s narration in the background, detailing the misfortunes of the previous year and his quest to find redemption in a new team.

The camera would then pan to an empty chair as the former Ferrari boss walks in his kit. But it’s not Red. The topic of discussion? It can only be assumed to be Binotto’s move to Alpine.

Mattia Binotto ready to move on from Ferrari

Crossing paths with Fred Vassuer and interacting with the engineers in the Ferrari motorhome are not fooling anybody. Binotto hasn’t arrived at the paddock as a mere visitor, there are larger things at hand.

Usually, in the F1 paddock, rumors are more than what they are. If it is a probable situation, it’s likely to be true. Such is the case with Binotto. While these rumors have been swirling for a bit, more recently, French news site L’Auto Journal reported that he has already been chosen for the role.

After Otamr Szafnauer’s exit at the Belgian GP, it is believed that Binotto was flown down for a private Pirelli tire test in Spa. L’Auto Journal also reports that Binotto has already put pen to paper; expecting an official announcement sometime this month.

However, the former Ferrari man would be given a slightly different role, one that would focus on offers. This would allow him to restructure the team and move people around as he sees fit. Till the announcement, however, Bruno Famin will continue to serve as Interim team principal of the team.

