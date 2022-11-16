Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto are not in speaking terms since the 2022 British Grand Prix

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari duo Mattia Binotto and Charles Leclerc are not in speaking terms with one another since the 2022 British Grand Prix. This fiasco certainly confirms the boss’ exit from the team.

Mattia Binotto joined Ferrari as their new team principal back in 2019. It was a leap to a new generation and the team wanted young minds to ignite the fire.

Four seasons later, the team still could not win a constructors championship despite high-profile signings on and off the track. Besides, this was a difficult year for the team.

The Prancing Horse could not find the way back to the top in the four season’s leadership

The 2020 and 2021 seasons did not go as planned for the team. However, the 2022 season started in full force with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz securing the top 2 finish in the first race.

However, there were reliability issues that did not help the team in its pursuit of a championship. Moreover, it was clear that Red Bull had the better car and strategies.

Months followed with the team picking podium places and the drivers securing a victory. However, it became evident by last week that Mercedes had a better performance through their developments than the Italian team.

Scuderia Ferrari Statement: In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation. — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 15, 2022

What and where did it go wrong for Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto?

Mattia Binotto is under pressure due to the strategic mistake which cost the team plenty of crucial victories. One of them was at the British Grand Prix in 2022.

With Alpine’s Esteban Ocon crashing, it was a great opportunity for Leclerc to pit for soft tires. Instead, the team had him out on the track with hard tires leading to him finishing fourth.

Leclerc and Binotto had an intense discussion after the race. As per the reports, it is since then that both of the Ferrari employees are not having interaction with one another.

As per the rumors, Sauber Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur will be the replacement despite Ferrari denying the rumor by all means. Crucial time ahead for Ferrari for their long-term plans.

Selon @lequipe, Charles Leclerc et Mattia Binotto “ne se parlent plus” depuis Silverstone ! Le Monégasque, qui avait perdu la course suite à une nouvelle erreur stratégique, s’était fait réprimander par Binotto devant les caméras à la sortie de sa voiture.#F1 pic.twitter.com/PmuDrOH9d8 — Secteur F1 (@Secteur_F1) November 16, 2022

