“First Time Going Back to Brazil as a Citizen”: Lewis Hamilton Can’t Wait to Fly Down to His New Home

Last November, Lewis Hamilton was granted Brazilian citizenship. Brazil is a country for which the seven-time champion has a great deal of admiration. However, due to his busy schedule, he hasn’t been able to visit Brazil yet. Nevertheless, now that F1 is making its way to Brazil, Lewis Hamilton has expressed his eagerness to roam around the nation. During a recent interview with F1 TV, the Briton expressed his eagerness to return to the country that gave him honorary citizenship.

According to Fiagirly, Hamilton acknowledged his excitement by saying, “ I’m praying for a good weekend in Brazil. Honestly, I can’t wait to see all the fans there, get back to the culture, and the food! I’m gonna try and go around the city, in between work. This is the first time going back to Brazil as a citizen so, I’m so excited!”

The 38-year-old is one of the most loved F1 drivers and there are a variety of important reasons behind him getting the Brazilian citizenship. One of the initial reasons was his obsession with Ayrton Senna who was his childhood hero and fascinated him with the country’s values. The second factor is Hamilton’s celebration of his victory at the Sao Paulo track in 2021. The seven-time champion hoisted the Brazilian flag and carried it around the course on his shoulder in remembrance of his hero. His modest gesture then seemed to have won the Brazilians over.

It is therefore anticipated that the 38-year-old will be well received by the Brazilians now that the Formula One is back in Interlagos. It’s also possible that the fans might see the home hero and Verstappen go head-to-head once more.

Chances of Lewis Hamilton finishing on the podium in Brazil

Hamilton appeared to be a formidable competitor on the Mexican track. However considering his distance from Red Bull in Austin and Mexico, it’s very likely that Hamilton and Verstappen may square off in Brazil once more.

The track’s altitude and thinner air in Mexico made it a demanding circuit for Mercedes. So, Interlagos is more likely to be suitable for the W-14. It’s interesting to note that the Silver Arrows have won back-to-back races on the Interlagos track, so they know exactly how to set up for this difficult course.

Verstappen may have already sealed the title, but the battle for P2 in the standings rages on. Following Sergio Perez’s DNF, Hamilton has reduced the deficit to just 20 points. Besides this, Hamilton’s “faith” that his team can contend with Red Bull in 2024 thanks to their hard work will certainly inspire them to push beyond their limits.