Forget Rain, Fernando Alonso Once Showed How to Drive an F1 Car in Snow

Fernando Alonso is among the most daring Formula 1 drivers on the grid. His exceptional race craft needs courage, and that skill set has made him one of the best F1 drivers of all time.

During his peak Renault days, he was unbeatable. The Spaniard at that time couped Michael Schumacher as the king of the sport and won back-to-back titles with the Enstone-based team.

Those days are way behind in the past. It’s been over a decade since Alonso vied for the championship. Yet, he is among the most highly rated driver on the grid, as Aston Martin has hired him to take them up in the standings.

Also read: F1 TV Commentators 2023: Who Are the Commentators and Presenters of Formula 1?

Fernando Alonso once showed why he is so good

One factor that plays a vital role in rating drivers is how well they can drive in tough conditions. Rain is a big parameter. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Jenson Button and Michael Schumacher have been hailed for driving excellent under these damp conditions.

Alonso can also drive great in the rain. But he is also capable of stepping up more than that. In one of the tests for Renault, the Spaniard was seen driving his car while it was snowing.

A reminder of a test from Fernando Alonso in snowy conditions.

pic.twitter.com/vxCa29AUfX — Raceliefhebber (Wouter)🧡🏎 (@raceliefhebber) January 17, 2023

By appearances, it didn’t seem like Alonso was struggling under those conditions. In fact, he was acing and was making correct turns. Moreover, a massive crowd was there to see Alonso exhibiting his impressive skills under such rare conditions.

A new chapter in his life

Even at 41, Alonso isn’t ready to stop. The Spaniard will be joining Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based team thinks that with his vast experience, he is the right person to take them forward.

The team boss Mike Krack also believes that Alonso is still so good that Alonso would be at the top if given identical cars to everyone. Thus, claiming he is at par with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at this stage.

Krack further claims that the team aims to get a car good enough for Alonso’s potential so that the team rises up in the F1 standings and fulfils its objectives.

Also read: Aston Martin Boss Thinks Fernando Alonso Is Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen