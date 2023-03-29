Former Australian World Champion Rules Out Daniel Ricciardo’s Future Chances To Be in F1 Car

The former F1 world champion Alan Jones believes Daniel Ricciardo will never be able to return to the F1 cockpit. The Australian veteran failed to understand the probable place where his compatriot will end up if he’s given a chance.

As per WTF1, Jones said that he doesn’t see Ricciardo having a chance in any of the top teams anymore and it is over for him. Reasoning his statements, he said that in Red Bull, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez are undoubtedly the definite pair.

At least for the next few seasons or till the time, the Honey Badger is fit enough to be in the sport. Furthermore, Ferrari looks happy with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for the time being, Jones thinks.

Admittedly, the move to Mercedes where Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are doing fine for now, or a move back to McLaren, looks impossible. Teams like Aston Martin or Alpine also look to be away from a possibility.

Jones shares why Ricciardo’s performance dropped off

Even since the man from Land Down Under left Red Bull, his performance has been anywhere but a downward trajectory. After his Red Bull stint, Ricciardo moved to Alpine.

From there, he moved to McLaren with high expectations despite having a decent outing with Renault [current Alpine]. The McLaren move didn’t work out at all for him and he massively disappointed the higher-ups at Woking.

Looking forward to returning home 😊 https://t.co/cT3yFUXBhz — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 23, 2022

Explaining the Australian’s downfall, Jones further said that the Honey Badger probably focused more on the off-track activities than on his cockpit.

What’s next for Daniel Ricciardo?

For the time being, Ricciardo shared he was happy after coming back to Red Bull or his “home.” Currently, he is the reserve driver for the team and will be waiting for his chances, which seems to be unlikely.

With any move to Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Alpine ruled out, there might be a lifeline for the Honey Badger. The Australian might just have his luck in Aston Martin once their contract with Fernando Alonso is over.

Alonso, currently 41-year-old, has a few years left with him before he retires. With age being his slightest advantage, the 33-year-old can still make it to the Silverstone-based team, if things get underway smoothly.