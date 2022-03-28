F1

“Time to join these guys at the top for the fights” – Carlos Sainz hopes to join Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in fight for victory

"Time to join these guys at the top for the fights" - Carlos Sainz hopes to join Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in fight for victory
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Why Marcus Stoinis not playing today: Why is Jason Holder not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants?
Next Article
“Quite bad!” - Pierre Gasly reveals he suffered from acute intestine pain during the closing laps of Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Latest News
“Quite bad!” - Pierre Gasly reveals he suffered from acute intestine pain during the closing laps of Saudi Arabian GP
“Quite bad!” – Pierre Gasly reveals he suffered from acute intestine pain during the closing laps of Saudi Arabian GP

“Quite bad!” – AlphaTauri senior Pierre Gasly barely managed to complete the race in Jeddah…