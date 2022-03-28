“Time to join these guys at the top for the fights” – Carlos Sainz hopes to join Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in fight for victory

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has scored two podiums back to back but he hopes to get to join the fight at the top for the victory.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has started off the season with two back to back podiums behind his teammate. But going forward the Spaniard wants to fight for victory. So far he has not been able to do so as he cannot match the speed of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Sainz managed to finish ahead of his teammate in the 2021 drivers’ standings. However, Sainz seems to be struggling with the car this year more than Leclerc.

🇸🇦 Good P3 and a fairly positive weekend overall. Still some performance to find, but we are going in the right direction and I am sure it’s just a matter of time before we get where we want. We’ll keep pushing. Can’t wait for Australia! 👉https://t.co/ROYO3WzOLI –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/aSug4lJUVw — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 27, 2022

Though, speaking at the post-race press conference, the Spaniard indicated that he felt better in Saudi Arabia than in Bahrain.

He said, “There’s been a bit of progress done from my side of the garage, with the feeling with the car. I felt like today we did a small step in the right direction.”

Also Read: Ferrari boss furious over Max Verstappen’s unsafe release under safety car in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz warns Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

After the race in Bahrain, the Spaniard had revealed that his team was working on making the set-up of his car better. After the race in Jeddah, Sainz revealed that the Red Bulls were much quicker in Jeddah.

He revealed that Ferrari was running a very high downforce set-up. It increased pace on the corners but meant that they lost out on straight-line speed to the Red Bulls.

Moreover, Sainz said, “I’m still not 100 per cent with the car, to keep bringing the points and the podiums are important until I will get back to 100 per cent and it will be time to join these guys at the top for the fights.”

The 27-year-old finished P3 ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez after the latter had to give the position back at the safety car restart. While Sainz feels bad for Perez as the evening turned out to be unlucky for him following the spoils of the safety car, the Spaniard said, “rules are rules.”

Though, the Ferrari driver does not understand why he did not get that position back earlier, as he would have had a chance to attack Verstappen.

Also Read: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz insists he has more to offer after a third place finish at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP