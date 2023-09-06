Former F1 Driver Talks About “Scary” F1 Situation Involving Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s Staggering Feat

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been incredibly dominant this season. Their level of supremacy was hard to find in all years of F1. The partnership between Verstappen and Red Bull eclipsed that of Mercedes, Ferrari, or McLaren, in a single season. Now, as per Sky Germany, Timo Glock, a former F1 driver finds the current situation scary and sees no reason why Red Bull will not win the remaining races in the 2023 F1 season, reported the Racingnews365.com.

The Dutchman with his incredible RB-19 took 12 wins out of 14 races so far, while Sergio Perez took the remaining two. This made Red Bull claim all the 14 races that were held this year. With the recent win in Italy, Verstappen clinched his tenth consecutive win, whereas Red Bull picked their 15th.

A 10/10 performance today @redbullracing 🏆 To win 10 races in a row, and 15 consecutive races as a team, is unbelievable! 💪 I’m beyond proud to achieve this milestone together 👏 Today we will enjoy this moment and then we will keep pushing for more ☝ #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/Cj8DPqmxzN

Despite having all these staggering facts in their favor, Verstappen and Perez feel they are on the back foot for the upcoming race in Singapore. However, Glock finds it laughable as he believes the Red Bull boys will secure the win at Marina Bay as well.

Timo Glock finds Red Bull and Max Verstappen scary

Glock, the former Toyota driver, has all the praise for Verstappen and Red Bull. The former driver is in awe regarding how a team can have no mistakes in the strategy and pit stops and can continue with sheer perfection.

Citing all these, the German former driver put all his money on Verstappen and his team being the absolute favorite for the Singapore Grand Prix. He also said that the Dutchman would pick his 11th consecutive victory at Marina Bay, despite the Red Bull duo’s under-confidence.

When it comes to the “scary” part, the Austrian team has won 24 out of the last 25 races across two seasons. Their last defeat came in the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix when George Russell took a surprising victory. This means that the Milton-Keynes-based team has been unbeaten for over 300 days now.

Glock continued his appreciation for Verstappen and Red Bull

Timo Glock in his conversation also revealed that he has never seen a season where a team has such control over everything and executes each sector flawlessly. Admittedly, Red Bull has yet to make any monumental mistakes in their strategy or pitstop which could have jeopardized their race this season.

As things stand, Max Verstappen is just a few wins away from claiming his third straight F1 title. Given how magnificent his championship lead is, he can even win it without having to win any more races this season.

All in all, Glock is statistically right when he talks about how scary Red Bull and Verstappen have been this season. Otherwise, it would not have been possible to have 15 consecutive wins that too without making any mistakes.