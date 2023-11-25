Lawrence Stroll Blamed for Sudden Shift of Aston Martin in $200 Million That Led to ‘Team’s Downfall’ in 2023

Aston Martin have had a rollercoaster 2023 F1 season. They started the season out really strong with many suggesting that a title charge for Fernando Alonso was only a matter of time. However, as the season progressed, the Silversone-based team has fallen down the pack. Business F1 believes this coincides with the $200,000,000 HQ shift undertaken during the middle of the season.

The Aston Martin team shifted into their bespoke factory and premises during the middle of the 2023 season. And according to the Business F1 report, this packing and moving exercise disrupted the flow of each and every personnel in the team.

According to team boss, Mike Krack, however, it is a simple matter of the team not doing enough. Krack said, “Well, it’s development, you see competitors have really made, big, big progress. It’s quite simple, we have not done enough.”

Despite the setback faced by the team in the latter-half of the 2023 season, Aston Martin’s aspirations for the future are big.

Fernando Alonso takes positives out of up-and-down 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin

Alonso told Channel 4, “To be honest, to be fighting for podiums and things like that, I think it was a little bit too optimistic. But we found ourselves in a very strong position in Bahrain with a car that was performing really well and it was a nice surprise to have such a competitive car. So now we want more – we want the next step, which is fighting for race wins. Red Bull was very dominant this year but, next year, hopefully, we can do that step.”

Mike Krack himself labelled the start of the season the ‘Honeymoon Phase‘. In a way this means good news for the team as the 2023 season, in hindsight, is the most successful season that the team has had in its entire history.

Be that as it may, Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll has made his intentions very clear. The Canadian business mogul isn’t in Formula 1 just for the sake of participating. Stroll Sr. wants results on track that might go on to forge a championship contending season in the near future.

Naturally, the entire focus of the team is now put squarely in that direction.