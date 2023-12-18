Fred Vasseur Spills the Truth about Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Rumor - “I Have Spoken to Lewis...”

Lewis Hamilton ended all speculations about his future a few months ago when he extended his contract with Mercedes. One of the many rumors was that the 38-year-old was considering a move to join rivals Ferrari. Although these speculations have ended now, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has yet shared his thoughts about the same.

The Frenchman stated in a recent interview (as quoted by it.motorsport.com), “For 20 years I have spoken to Lewis every week of every month, but I am also in contact with half the grid because they are riders who have raced for me in the past“.

The 55-year-old then explained how he had a good chat with Hamilton in Baku this season. However, he made it clear that the two never discussed about a potential contract. In fact Fred Vasseur stated that if he discussed contracts with everyone who has raced for him in the past, then “it would cost” him a fortune.

Other than Hamilton and his current drivers, Vasseur has also worked with 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg during his time at ART Grand Prix in GP2 back in the early 2000s. With Vasseur also having stints at Renault and Sauber, he has also worked with Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson to name a few others.

Coming back to Hamilton’s links with Ferrari, the primary reason why they began was because of how long he took to extend his contract. The negotiations had been going on for months, with none of the two parties having been able to reach an agreement until late August.

Lewis Hamilton’s extension with Mercedes ended all rumors about his future

Since it took so long for Lewis Hamilton to extend his deal with Mercedes, there is no surprise that there were rumors suggesting that he may leave the team. It was only after he signed his $127,000,000 worth contract that these rumors fizzled out.

Until then, there were all kinds of rumors about Hamilton’s future. While some reports suggested that the 38-year-old may retire, there were even speculations that he may sign for Red Bull.

Moreover, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claiming towards the end of the 2023 season that a member of Hamilton’s entourage contacted him, it only gave strength to these rumors. As a result, there was a back-and-forth between the two, with Hamilton ultimately claiming that Horner was just looking to seek the media’s attention.