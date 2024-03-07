From Supercars to Custom Superbike and Mini EV: Lewis Hamilton’s $7.2 Million Garage Unveiled

Lewis Hamilton is a huge supercar fan and boasts an extensive collection. The seven-time world champion has previously expressed his disdain for driving road cars. However, he has an exquisite taste for performance and luxury vehicles. As of 2024, the Briton’s extensive garage is worth a whopping $7,200,000.

Advertisement

The most revered car in his collection came into his possession owing to his illustrious partnership with Mercedes. The 39-year-old Silver Arrows’ talisman actually owns his own bespoke Mercedes AMG One.

The 1000+ horsepower beast is powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, and this makes the package worth a sublime $2.7 million, per Kym Illman. What’s more, Hamilton actually owns two of these cars as he has gifted his father, Anthony Hamilton one too.

Advertisement

What makes this acquisition really a stunner is the fact that the Mercedes AMG One is a limited-production model. According to Mercedes’ own website, only 275 AMG One’s have been produced since its production started in 2022. Moreover, each car is handmade, and owning it comes with the exclusive perk of owning an IWC – the Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition.

That being said, the AMG One isn’t the only Mercedes car the Briton owns. Hamilton also owns a Mercedes EQC which is worth around $77,615 and a luxury Mercedes EQS – a fully electric sedan that costs around $125,950.

The non-Mercedes gems that Lewis Hamilton owns

Hamilton may have a certain affinity for Mercedes cars. But, the seven-time world champion is a real connoisseur when it comes to collecting some of the most exquisite cars. Throughout his extensive Mercedes career, the 39-year-old has been able to own and parade around in some of the most luxurious performance vehicles developed by the German automobile giants. However, the seven-time world champion also has a taste for other classic, iconic, and savvy cars built around the world.

Amongst his extensive garage, the Briton also has a Ferrari La Ferrari. With his move to Ferrari being confirmed, Hamilton would be happy to have this in his collection. Often, because of sponsorship reasons, Hamilton has been unable to flaunt around his La Ferrari or drive it to the track. Now that he will be a driver for the Italian stable, he can do so proudly. The La Ferrari costs a massive $1,400,000.

Advertisement

Hamilton also has a MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 that was named after him. The 800cc superbike was launched in 2018 and was in fact developed with Hamilton’s input and collaboration. The bike costs around $25,944.

Although, the Briton does not frequently take it out for a spin. In addition to this, he also owns the iconic Mustang Shelby GT50,0 worth around $127,895 and a Mercedes Smart Car worth around $28,100.