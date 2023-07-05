George Russell Capitalizes on Lewis Hamilton’s Missed Hollywood Opportunity of Becoming a ‘Maverick’

Lewis Hamilton has achieved just about everything there is to in the world of F1 but has dreams that he would love to fulfill away from the sport. One of his dreams has always been starring as a fighter pilot in a Top Gun movie. But before he could realize it, his Mercedes teammate George Russell got a taste of the fighter pilot life in the real world at a Royal Air Force base in the UK.

Hamilton and Tom Cruise are very close friends, with the latter’s movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ releasing in 2022. Hamilton revealed that he was initially scheduled to have a cameo in the film, where he would play the role of a fighter pilot. This was something he always wanted to do. Unfortunately, because of the busy F1 season, he couldn’t make his way to the set for shooting and Cruise had to opt out of casting the seven-time world champion in his film.

Russell’s latest adventure, however, could make Hamilton jealous, as he dressed up as a ‘Maverick’ in real life, and got to fly in an actual fighter plane.

George Russell makes his mark at a Royal Air Force base

Being a driver of Mercedes and one of the most talented F1 drivers at the moment, Russell is a British National hero. Heading into his home race next weekend, Russell was invited by the Royal Air Force Typhoon Display team at their base.

Russell shared pictures of his visit on Instagram, which showed him suited up as a fighter pilot. He was also in the cockpit as the pilots of the Royal Airforce took him for a quick spin around the base. Russell, who was overwhelmed by this amazing experience took to the caption under his pictures to express his gratitude.

“Seeing the teamwork, camaraderie, and skillset within the whole of the RAF. I truly understand why it’s such an honor to work for the Royal Air Force,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton to take a break from F1 in case another Top Gun opportunity arises

In the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his desire to act in a Top Gun film once again. He is a huge fan of the franchise. He revealed how gutted to be missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

However, Hamilton insists that in case there is another opening, he may take a break away from F1. He will go and fulfill this dream of his away from the sport that has given him so much.

Whether Hamilton gets a call-up or, whether he is allowed to step away from F1 to pursue his Hollywood ambitions temporarily or not, is something that is yet to be seen.