Lewis Hamilton Hints at Leaving F1 to Join Tom Cruise in Top Gun Sequel

Being one of the most recognizable athletes of all time, it is no surprise that Hollywood wants Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is close to multiple personalities in the industry, including Tom Cruise, who often attends F1 races as his and Mercedes’ guest.

Most recently, we saw Cruise attend the 2022 British GP where Hamilton put in an incredible display and almost won the outing. Fans on the track and watching from home only wanted one thing and that was to watch Hamilton perform wonders on the F1 track for years to come.

sir lewis hamilton saying that he’ll not race in f1 if they’re doing another top gun movie 😭😭😭 — top gun reference from drive to survive season 5 pic.twitter.com/CDUz3OyUR3 — cee (@rogueshunt) March 1, 2023

In season 5 of Drive to Survive, Hamilton made the F1 community happy when he stated that he will definitely return to F1 in 2024. However, if Cruise decides to start shooting the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, Hamilton insists that he wants to be a part of that!

Also read: “I’m Not the Most Patient Man”: Lando Norris After 2023 Preseason Testing Woes Claims He Won’t Ignore Red Bull Advances

Lewis Hamilton wants to star in Top Gun sequel

Initially, Hamilton was meant to star in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Cruise. The Briton saw the first Top Gun movie when he was a kid, and fell in love with it. When he got to know that a sequel was coming out, he wanted to leave everything behind and be a part of the movie in some shape or form.

Hamilton, who knows Cruise well, asked him if he can be a part of the cast and the latter gave him the role of a fighter pilot. Hamilton was ecstatic about this opportunity, but unfortunately could not go ahead with the filming, since he had to fulfill his responsibilities of being an F1 driver.

During his interview in season five of Drive to Survive, Hamilton admitted his interest in joining the cast for Top Gun, in case another sequel comes out. This time, however, he asked Mercedes to find a replacement for him, since there’s ‘no way’ he is missing out on it.

Also read: Charles Leclerc Spent $1,175 on Another Instrument To Continue His Escape As He Can’t Carry His Piano Everywhere

Hamilton hoping for a bounceback 2023 season

2022 was arguably the most difficult year for Hamilton in his F1 career. For the first time, he went through an entire campaign without winning a single race and was outperformed by teammate George Russell for most of the first part of the season. He finished two places below him in the final standings.

With a faster car in 2023, the 38-year-old will be hoping for a much better season as he is looking to win his eighth world championship and move clear of Michael Schumacher in the list of drivers with most world championships.