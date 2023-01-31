“Lewis Hamilton Mentally Prepared To Beat George Russell” – 2023 Battle Between Mercedes Teammates Expected To Be ‘Tight’ According to F1 Pundit

Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes – AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton (left) and George Russell (right) during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

But outperforming Lewis Hamilton in his first year with Mercedes, George Russell made a statement. He made a clear signal to F1 fans that he is ready to step up and inherit the reigns from the 7-time World Champion.

Russell claimed the team’s solo win in 2022 and finished 19 of the 22 races in the top 4. The stats look even more impressive when you consider how poor the Mercedes W13’s performance was.

But according to Former F1 driver turned Pundit Johnny Herbert, Hamilton won’t be easy to beat in the upcoming season. And Russell will have to push further as Lewis would be expecting him to do so.

Lewis Hamilton was frustrated after Abu Dhabi 2021

For the first time in his F1 career, Lewis Hamilton ended a season winless. He was also beaten by his teammate for only the 3rd time, finishing 6th in the Drivers standings.

Johnny Herbert believes Hamilton was frustrated after losing his 8th World Championship in Abu Dhabi to Max Verstappen. And the 2022 car’s sub-par performance made it worse for the 103 Grand Prix winner.

Herbert added, “I think Lewis started last year probably a little bit frustrated, knowing the car wasn’t great. I don’t think he had the right mental approach because he was probably frustrated from last year’s season finale.”

However, George Russell was determined on beating his teammate and excelling at his new team. But Russell shouldn’t expect the same Hamilton in 2023 says Herbert.

He said, “But now that opportunity has reset to get himself mentally and physically prepared. It’s a good thing, maybe for Lewis, knowing that the pressure is going to be really hot from George.”

Hamilton also expects Russell to be difficult to beat. And seeing his teammate beat him, Lewis would ‘up his game’ for 2023.

George Russell wants to inherit the reigns from Hamilton

Johnny Herbert believes Lewis Hamilton is still ready for fighting for the wins and titles. And if the 38-year-old is given a competitive car, he could run a riot.

Usually, drivers nearing the end of their careers are a lot more cautious and less aggressive. But the same cannot be said for Hamilton.

Herber explained, “Lewis has done that in the past, but he’s coming to the end of his career. Things change as you get older and when you have a young driver coming in, who’s hungry for that success, there is going to be a crossover at some point.”

Herbert expects fireworks at Mercedes with both drivers pushing to grab the Number.1 Driver plaque. He said, “I think it’s gonna be a mighty, tight tussle with George very hungry to try and take the reins away from Lewis, who won’t give up very easily as well.”

However, that is entirely dependant on the 2023 Mercedes car. The W14 will be unveiled on February 15th. And Toto Wolff has already outlined a plan to utilise his drivers in the best possible way.

