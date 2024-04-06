Charles Leclerc Fears He Hasn’t Done Justice To Jules Bianchi Tribute- Yet

The 2024 Japanese GP is a special outing for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 2024 marks 10 years since Jules Bianchi, Leclerc’s godfather suffered a fatal crash in Suzuka, leaving behind a hole in the young Monegasque’s life. Leclerc, to pay tribute to Bianchi, sported a helmet dedicated to him in Suzuka. Overall, however, he feels that he has not done enough to do justice to Bianchi’s memory.

Quoted in an update by CL16_FanpageFr on X, Leclerc detailed his disappointment with his performance in Suzuka during qualifying. Featuring Bianchi’s No.17 on his helmet, which was banned by the FIA following his death, Leclerc remains hopeful of doing a better job in the main race on Sunday.

“By wearing this helmet, it would have been important for me to have a good qualifying, unfortunately that is not the case today, there is still the race, I will do my best to try to honor Jules who is there -high, but it’s not great to qualify like that.”

Leclerc came to know Bianchi through his elder brother Lorenzo. Bianchi and Lorenzo were close friends, and the former was an up-and-coming driver in F1, tipped by many to join Ferrari eventually. The late driver played a pivotal role in introducing Leclerc to Ferrari, even bringing him to meet with Nicolas Todt, the son of former Ferrari boss Jean Todt. Much of Leclerc’s carries has to do with Bianchi taking the initiative. Hence, both families also share a close bond, with the Monegasque’s camp rarely failing to acknowledge Bianchi’s contribution.

Charles Leclerc determined to pay proper homage to Jules Bianchi

Despite an unimpressive qualifying session in Japan, Leclerc remains confident of doing a better job come race day. Starting Sunday’s race in P8, the Monegasque driver has his eyes set on putting in a strong recovery drive. The determination has more to do with paying proper tribute to Bianchi, although he wants to do well for Ferrari too.

On his Instagram account, Leclerc posted a picture of the helmet that he will wear for Sunday’s race. The caption of the post read, “I miss you and I’ll do everything to bring that helmet on the top step of the podium on Sunday.”

Leclerc’s helmet features the number ’17’ on either side of it. Bianchi’s car had the same number, which was discontinued by the FIA following his death. Furthermore, the design also features the initials “JB” embedded on each side. Bianchi, who played a crucial role throughout Leclerc’s formative years also funded him during his karting days. Hence, the Monegasque has a special place for Bianchi in his heart, and wants to achieve success in his memory.