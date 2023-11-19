“I am Really Glad”: Oscar Piastri Confesses Fear Got Instilled After Driving James Hunt’s Car

Oscar Piastri has recently opened up on driving an old F1 car and the safety measures surrounding it. The McLaren driver, in his recent Q&A session with GQ Sports, revealed that he drove James Hunt’s old F1 car and he is glad that he does not have to drive it week-in and week-out.

Speaking about this, Piastri said, “Earlier this year at Goodwood, I actually drove James Hunt’s car that is in this movie [Rush]. I’m very glad that I don’t have to race this car on a weekly basis because safety has improved a hell of a lot since then.”

Admittedly, the Australian driver took his chances to drive the 1976 title-winning car of James Hunt. He drove the McLaren during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, United Kingdom. He spoke about it during the video with GQ where he spoke on multiple movies, including Rush.

The cars from 1976 and 2023 differ to a great extent and this is something the McLaren rookie emphasized on. The Melbourne-born driver is not the only person from the Piastri family who focuses on safety measures.

Oscar Piastri has his mother constantly looking out for him

Oscar Piastri’s mother Nicole Piastri has become increasingly popular due to her presence on social media. In particular, her posts on X, about her son’s safety have been a hit among fans.

Piastri’s mother finds hilarious ways to tweet about her son. From being tensed about how she will have to endure days filled with speed for three more years after Piastri’s contract with McLaren was extended, to her going crazy over her son’s try in a Moto GP bike, she has all the fans by her side.

Not only does Nicole Piastri have fans beside her, but also she gets regular comments from top people and pages on her interesting updates on her son Oscar Piastri. After Carlos Sainz hit the wheel cover, mother Piastri once again came right on top with her fear of F1.

She wrote on X, “I was not expecting manhole covers to be on my list of things to worry about this weekend.” Nevertheless, it seems like Oscar Piastri has less fan following on social media than his mother Nicole Piastri and the latter never fails to amaze people with her posts.