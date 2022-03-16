“Hamilton remains F1’s biggest name”- Potential Instagram earnings of Lewis Hamilton outmatch Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc combined

A report reveals potential Instagram earnings of the F1 drivers and unsurprisingly Lewis Hamilton stands out in the front.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 drivers’ championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a fierce battle throughout the season. However, he still remains the biggest name in the sport.

Even if through controversy, the result of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped F1 garner more fans. Though, this is not the sole reason. Other factors like the intense championship battle of the 2021 season and Netflix’s F1 docu-series Drive to Survive have played an important role as well.

According to data, F1 is the fastest-growing league sport in the world and currently owns the highest post engagement rate of any major sport.

The popularity of F1 stars on Instagram

Red Bull presented their drivers with a championship-winning car last season and they won the drivers’ title. Verstappen won his first-ever world championship title in F1 going against the seven-time world champion in several off and on-track battles.

Following his victory, the Dutchman’s Instagram popularity almost doubled in the last year. Verstappen now boasts almost eight million followers on Instagram but he still remains behind his rival Hamilton.

The Briton has nearly 27 million followers on his account. The popularity of motorsport on social media means the drivers have the scope to maximise endorsement across their various platforms.

If the drivers want they have to opportunity to earn more from sponsored posts on Instagram going ahead.

Potential Instagram earnings of Lewis Hamilton

As of March 2021, Hamilton was already in the top ten highest earning athletes globally. Forbes placed his net-worth at $82m (£62.5m), with $12m (£9m) coming from sponsorship deals.

However a study from Click4Reg Private Plates suggests the Brit’s fellow drivers might catch up to him. Here is how much each driver could earn through a sponsored post on Instagram given the soaring popularity of the sport.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton could earn £66,633, while his main rival Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could earn £19,652. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo could make £19,652, while his teammate Lando Norris could make £12,119.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could earn £15,005 and £10,142 respectively.

Furthermore, according to this study, Verstappen’s probability of earning on Instagram has increased by 98% since the beginning of the 2021 season while his teammate Perez has seen a rise of 115%.

