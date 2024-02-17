Christian Horner Investigation: Red Bull Prepare Early Judgment Deadline as Crucial Partners Grow Nervous

The internal Red Bull investigation that team principal Christian Horner finds himself embroiled in has been in the news for quite some time now. Since serious allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior’ have been leveled against him, Red Bull find themselves in the middle of a public relations nightmare. With pressure mounting on the team, they have decided to close this investigation as soon as possible to prevent their future partners from growing increasingly nervous.

Advertisement

The Times UK has suggested that the team wants to conclude the investigation against Horner before the season opener in Bahrain. While normally the investigation would have extended into the first race weekend of the 2024 season, the Milton Keynes team is eager to get this controversy behind them in light of all the negative speculation spreading around.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1758817950755074477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The existence of these allegations and the investigation first came to light at the beginning of February. Hence, the team were hoping to get a result before the RB20 launch that happened two days ago.

That being said, given the sensitive nature of the entire fiasco, Red Bull GmbH decided to let the investigation take its own course. However, they cannot take too long as crucial partners have begun to get nervous, as per recent reports.

Ford issues subtle warning to Red Bull as the fate of their 2026 alliance hangs in the balance

From 2026 onwards, Ford and Red Bull will be collaboratively designing and manufacturing the power units to be run by Red Bull, essentially making the Milton Keynes outfit a ‘works team‘. However, Ford seems to have sent a strict public warning to the Austrian energy drinks conglomerate as Christian Horner’s investigation takes one nasty turn after the other.

Ford Motor Company’s global director Mark Rushbrooke said, “As a family company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we expect the same from our partners. It appears to us and what we’ve been told was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they are worried about their brand, as well.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1756661996458508516?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The ramifications of this rift could spell disaster for Red Bull. If Ford decides to pull out of the project, it leaves the team with an unfinished power units project just two years before the latest engine regulations kick in.

Without exaggeration, this could result in Red Bull potentially falling into a mighty slump from 2026 onwards. Hence, unsurprisingly the team is eager to find a conclusion soon.

Moreover, the United States of America is very strict when it comes to allegations of inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct in the workplace. Therefore, Liberty Media, F1’s commercial rights holders, would also be following this story with keen interest.